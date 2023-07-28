F1 team Alpine parts ways with team prinicipal Otmar Szafnauer

The Alpine Formula One team will part ways with team principal Otmar Szafnauer by mutual agreement following this weekend’s Belgian Grand Prix.
The decision comes amid a restructuring at Alpine, with sporting director Alan Permane leaving by mutual agreement and Pat Fry joining the Williams team as its chief technical officer.
The shakeup comes with Alpine in a disappointing sixth place in the constructors’ championship and one week after drivers Esteban Ocon and Pierre Gasly both went out of the Hungarian GP following a crash on Lap 1.
Alpine also lost star driver Fernando Alonso after he made a switch to join Aston Martin this season.
___
AP auto racing: https://apnews.com/hub/auto-racing and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports