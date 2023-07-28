NASCAR plans to make The CW the exclusive home for Xfinity Series starting in 2025

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

The NASCAR Xfinity Series plans to make The CW its exclusive home. NASCAR announced Friday a deal that will have The CW airing 33 live Xfinity Series races each year starting in 2025 and running through 2031. The CW also will televise practice and qualifying events each weekend. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight That 2025 season will mark the first time that every Xfinity Series race will be available on free, over-the-air broadcast television. Additional contact will be available through The CW’s digital platforms.

The Xfinity Series features drivers trying to work their way up to the Cup Series.

Six of the last 11 Cup Series champions have been won by former Xfinity Series champions, a list that includes Chase Elliott, Kyle Busch, Martin Truex Jr., Kevin Harvick and Brad Keselowski. There are 13 former Xfinity Series champions currently active in the Cup Series.

NASCAR says Xfinity Series races draw an average of about 1 million viewers per race each season, typically on a combination of cable and broadcast television.

