NASCAR plans to make The CW the exclusive home for Xfinity Series starting in 2025

The NASCAR Xfinity Series plans to make The CW its exclusive home.
The Xfinity Series features drivers trying to work their way up to the Cup Series.
Six of the last 11 Cup Series champions have been won by former Xfinity Series champions, a list that includes Chase Elliott, Kyle Busch, Martin Truex Jr., Kevin Harvick and Brad Keselowski. There are 13 former Xfinity Series champions currently active in the Cup Series.
NASCAR says Xfinity Series races draw an average of about 1 million viewers per race each season, typically on a combination of cable and broadcast television.
