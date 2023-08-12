Dixon holds off hard-charging Rahal to win Indianapolis GP on record-breaking day

INDIANAPOLIS — The Iceman became the Ironman of IndyCar on Saturday. Capped it off with a win, too.
It was a nice day, but definitely not picture perfect.
“I will say I thought I had a fantastic start, then got T-boned there in (turn) seven,” he said before being asked whether he thought the winning streak might end this season. “You always have doubts, that’s part of the biz. It’s just amazing.”
Rahal controlled most of the race after winning his first pole in six years Friday, but Dixon inherited the lead when Rahal pitted with 23 laps to go. The Ohioan spent the rest of the race steadily chasing down the six-time series champ.
With 10 laps to go, Rahal had pulled within 2.9084 seconds of Dixon. With two laps remaining, the difference was just 0.2689 seconds. Then Rahal ran into trouble.
“On the second to last lap, I wasn’t gaining ground, I was just pulling dead even, and I couldn’t make the lunge,” he said.
That was all Dixon needed to reach victory lane.
“We’re going against the best ever, right? I mean it’s what 20 straight seasons or 19?” Rahal said. “It’s ridiculous, it’s absolutely insane.”
Pato O’Ward, Christian Lundgaard — Rahal’s teammate — and Alexander Rossi rounded out the top five.
UP NEXT
The IndyCar Series takes next week off before finishing the season with three consecutive weeks of racing. The final stretch begins Aug. 27 at World Wide Technology Raceway outside St. Louis.
