Daniel Ricciardo to miss Dutch GP after fracturing his hand in a crash during practice

ZANDVOORT, Netherlands — AlphaTauri driver Daniel Ricciardo will miss this weekend’s Dutch Grand Prix after fracturing his left hand Friday in a crash during practice ahead of the Formula One race. The 34-year-old Australian was injured when he crashed into the barriers during the second practice in Zandvoort and was taken to a hospital for evaluation.

AlphaTauri said Ricciardo fractured a bone in his left hand and will be replaced by reserve driver Liam Lawson, a New Zealander who is set to make his F1 debut.

Ricciardo, an eight-time Grand Prix winner, was axed by McLaren at the end of last year but returned to F1 last month to replace Nyck de Vries for the rest of the season.

The second practice session was suspended after just 10 minutes when McLaren driver Oscar Piastri and Ricciardo crashed at the same corner.

Piastri lost control of his McLaren through Turn 3 before slamming into the barriers. Moments later, Ricciardo locked up while braking before following his compatriot into the wall.

He was pictured leaving with his left arm in a sling.

