Verstappen wins rainy Dutch GP to equal Vettel's F1 record with 9th straight victory

ZANDVOORT, Netherlands — Runaway Formula One leader Max Verstappen won a rain-marred Dutch Grand Prix on Sunday to equal Sebastian Vettel’s F1 record of nine straight victories. The Red Bull star clinched his third straight victory from pole position at the Zandvoort track, with veteran Aston Martin driver Fernando Alonso finishing second and picking up a bonus point for the fastest lap.

Alpine driver Pierre Gasly crossed the line in fourth place behind Red Bull driver Sergio Perez, but the Frenchman moved up to third because Perez was given a five-second penalty for speeding in the pit lane.

The chaotic race was held up for 40-minutes by a late red flag after Alfa Romeo’s Zhou Guanyu crashed. It restarted with a rolling start on Lap 65 of 72, in a race that featured multiple tire swaps as changing weather conditions played havoc with strategy calls.

The race restarted with Verstappen ahead of Alonso, Perez and Gasly. After two laps behind the safety car, Verstappen comfortably pulled away for his 11th win of a dominant campaign to stretch his lead over Perez to 138 points.

Vettel set the record in 2013 with Red Bull during its first dominant era — when he won four straight titles — and Verstappen’s victory was a record-extending 14th straight for Red Bull dating back to last year’s final race.

Verstappen also moved closer to his own F1 record of 15 wins set last year and onto 46 overall. Verstappen, who turns 26 next month, is already fifth all-time in wins. Alain Prost (51) and Vettel (53) are within his sights with nine races left.

It was another bad day for Ferrari, with Charles Leclerc retiring on Lap 44 due to floor damage. It was Leclerc’s third DNF of the season, as many as all of last season.

