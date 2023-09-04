Daniel Ricciardo could miss Singapore and Japan GPs as he recovers from broken hand

Share Comment on this story Comment

“Certainly Singapore, I don’t think there’s any chance he will be ready for then. It would be optimistic for Japan,” Red Bull team principal Christian Horner told reporters at Monza. “We’ve seen with motorcyclists rushing comebacks, they sometimes do more damage so I think we just want to make sure he’s fully fit before he gets back in the car.”

The Singapore GP is on Sept. 17 and the race in Suzuka a week later.

Advertisement

New Zealander Liam Lawson has stood in for Ricciardo for the past two races and he finished 11th at Monza after coming 13th on his F1 debut.

Share this article Share

Ricciardo, an eight-time Grand Prix winner, was axed by McLaren at the end of last year but made an unexpected return to F1 in July to replace Nyck de Vries for the rest of the season.

He placed 13th at the Hungarian GP and 16th in Belgium.

___

AP auto racing: https://apnews.com/hub/auto-racing