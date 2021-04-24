The identities of the driver and co-driver killed Saturday were not immediately released.
On Friday, New South Wales driver Shane Navin died in a crash on the Lyell Highway on the second-last day of the rally. Navin, 68, was killed after his red 1979 Mazda RX-7 rolled Friday morning.
His co-driver, Glenn Evans, was uninjured, a statement from race organizers said.
The rally, first held in 1995, began on Monday.
