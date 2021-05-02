Daly, who was starting at the back of the 24-car field, got knocked upside down after he got caught between two other cars. He slid upside down along the front stretch before the car planted into the rain-saturated infield grass and flipped back onto its wheels.
“I’m good, I’m all right,” Daly said afterward.
Fittipaldi said the field suddenly showed down ahead of him and, “I had nowhere to go.” He said he had a sprained finger.
It took quite a while to clean up all of the debris, with the race not going green again until the 20th lap.
___
More AP auto racing: https://apnews.com/hub/auto-racing and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports