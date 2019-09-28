“It was a good night for me, and I do love this, I do love the fans and I love driving these racecars,” Force said. “We’ve got a real good team and we’re out there fighting the fight. I’m excited I get to drive a car that’s this good.”

Mike Salinas qualified No. 1 in Top Fuel, Erica Enders in Pro Stock, and Matt Smith in Pro Stock Motorcycle in the second of six races in the NHRA Mello Yello Countdown to the Championship playoffs.

Salinas had a 3.687 at 330.55 for his fifth No. 1 qualifier this season and sixth overall. Enders claimed her second straight No. 1 qualifier with a 6.552 at 209.85 in a Camaro, and Smith had a 6.801 at 198.93 on an EBR.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

AD