For much of the day it appeared Berry was headed toward a dream finish — in the same week he took a full-time ride with JR Motorsports and just one day after finishing 15th in the Truck Series race in suburban St. Louis. This time, as the replacement for Michael Annett in the No. 1 Chevrolet, he charged through the field from the 40th and final spot on the starting grid to take the lead on Lap 88.