Mercedes driver Valtteri Bottas of Finland steers his car during the first practice session for the Chinese Formula One Grand Prix at the Shanghai International Circuit in Shanghai, China, Friday, April 12, 2019. (Andy Wong/Associated Press)

SHANGHAI — Alexander Albon of Red Bull Toro Rosso walked away from a stunning crash on Saturday in the final practice ahead of the Chinese Grand Prix.

Albon hit the wall on the final turn as fans sat in silence until with only his still head visible in the cockpit. He broke the silence after several seconds, making radio contact with the pits and signaling he was in good shape.

The crash came in the final seconds of practice with Valtteri Bottas of Mercedes clocking the fastest time — 1 minute, 32.830 seconds. Ferrari’s Sebastian Vettel was 0.392 behind followed by Charles Leclerc of Ferrari and Lewis Hamilton of Mercedes.

Hamilton and Bottas have won the first two races this season and with Vettel and Leclerc will be the favorites Sunday.

