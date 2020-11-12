British driver Jamie Chadwick won the inaugural W Series race in Hockenheim, Germany, last year. This season was canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic.
“Our global reach, impact and influence will be increased significantly,” W Series CE0 Catherine Bond Muir said. “We want W Series to entertain, and entertain it will. But we also want it to become a crucial default-option stepping stone for any female racing driver who wants to carve out a professional racing career.”
