AJ Allmendinger had been on standby to drive if needed, but Dillon indicated in the post that he would get behind the wheel as planned.
“Hardest thing I’ve ever had to do was say goodbye to go race today,” Dillon wrote in the Instagram post. “Hopefully we bring back a trophy for Ace on the first day we welcomed him into this world!”
Dillon is a two-time race winner in the Cup Series and was eighth at Homestead last season.
