Fast facts: There is one playoff spot open in Sunday’s race. Tyler Reddick can get in with 31 points while Austin Dillon needs help. Both can clinch with an outright win, and the same goes for a host of other drivers. ... Kyle Larson can clinch the regular-season championship with 32 points ... Two teams were fined $10,000 each after postrace inspections found unsecured lug nuts at Michigan: The 23XI Racing Toyota driven by Bubba Wallace and the No. 51 Petty Ware Racing Chevrolet driven by Cody Ware. The No. 42 Chip Ganassi Racing team (Ross Chastain) was also penalized for the Chevrolet losing an axle during the race.