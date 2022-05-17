AUTO RACING: All-Star break for Cup Series; F1 in Barcelona

Placeholder while article actions load

All Times Eastern NASCAR CUP SERIES Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight NASCAR All-Star Race Site: Fort Worth, Texas. Schedule: Saturday, practice (open and combined), 7 p.m., qualifying (open), 7:35 p.m.; and (all-star), 7:55 p.m.; Sunday, all-star open, 5:30 p.m.; and all-star race, 8 p.m. (FS1). Track: Texas Motor Speedway. Race distance: 100 laps, 150 miles. Last year: Kyle Larson won at Texas, his second all-star victory.

Last race: Kurt Busch passed Larson with eight laps to go and won at Kansas to become the 11th different winner through 13 races this year.

Fast facts: Larson’s victory last season in the non-points race came during a stretch when he won four consecutive main events in the series on his way to becoming the season champion. ... Busch ended a 27-race winless streak at Kansas and gave 23XI it’s first victory as a team. Busch has now won Cup Series races for five different car owners and with four different manufacturers. ... Chase Elliott’s points lead is now 52 over Ryan Blaney and 58 over Kyle Busch.

Next race: May 29, Concord, North Carolina.

NASCAR XFINITY SERIES

SRS Distribution 250

Site: Fort Worth, Texas.

Schedule: Friday, practice, 6 p.m., and qualifying, 6:30 p.m.; Saturday, race, 1:30 p.m. (FS1).

Track: Texas Motor Speedway.

Race distance: 167 laps, 250.5 miles.

Last year: Kyle Busch won after starting 14th.

Last race: Justin Allgaier ended a 34-race winless streak with his second consecutive victory at Darlington, beating teammate Noah Gragson and leading a second consecutive 1-2 finish for JR Motorsports.

Fast facts: A.J. Allmendinger leads Gragson by 25 points in the standings through 11 races. Allmendinger also leads with 11 top-10 finishes, but Gragson leads with 8 top-five runs. ... Ty Gibbs is 41 points back despite a series-best three wins. ... The top six drivers in the standings have all won at least once.

Next race: May 28, Concord, North Carolina.

NASCAR TRUCK SERIES

SppedyCash.com 220

Site: Fort Worth, Texas.

Schedule: Friday, practice, 6 p.m., and qualifying, 6:30 p.m.; Saturday, race, 1:30 p.m. (FS1).

Track: Texas Motor Speedway.

Race distance: 147 laps, 220.5 miles.

Last year: John Hunter Nemechek won from the pole.

Last race: Zane Smith led 108 of 134 laps to win at Kansas, his series-best third victory of the season.

Fast facts: Smith climbed to third in the points race, 21 behind Ben Rhodes and one point behind Nemechek. ... Smith also leads with seven top-10 finishes and has led a series-high 201 laps through eight races. ... Rhodes has one victory and leads with five top-five runs. ... Ty Majeski was second at Kansas.

Next race: May 27, Concord, North Carolina.

FORMULA ONE

Spanish Grand Prix

Site: Barcelona, Spain.

Schedule: Friday, practice, 8 a.m. and 11 a.m.; Saturday, practice, 7 a.m., and qualifying, 10 a.m.; Sunday, race, 9 a.m. (ESPN).

Track: Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya.

Race distance: 66 laps, 191.6 miles.

Last year: Lewis Hamilton won from the pole.

Last race: Max Verstappen passed both front-row Ferraris as he went from third to first in the first nine laps and won the series’ first race in Miami.

Fast facts: Verstappen’s victory was his third in five races to start the season and closed the defending series champion to within 19 points of leader Charles LeClerc in the standings. ... LeClerc leads all drivers with four top-three finishes. ... Seven-time series champ Hamilton is sixth in points, 68 back.

Next race: May 29, Monaco.

INDYCAR

Last race: Colton Herta overcame two late pit stops and pulled away from Simon Pagenaud to win on a rainy Indianapolis road race.

Next race: May 29, Indianapolis, Indiana.

NHRA DRAG RACING

Last event: Brittany Force won in Top Fuel and Robert Hight won in Funny Car in Virginia.

Next event: June 5, Epping, New Hampshire.

WORLD OF OUTLAWS

Next events: May 20, Attica, Ohio, and May 21, Hartford, Ohio.

