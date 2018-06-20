All Times Eastern

NASCAR

TOYOTA/SAVE MART 350

Site: Sonoma, California.

Schedule: Friday, practice, 2:40 & 5:40 p.m. (FS1); Saturday, qualifying, 2:45 p.m. (FS1); Sunday, race, 3 p.m., FS1

Track: Sonoma Raceway (road, 1.98 miles).

Race distance: 218.9 miles, 110 laps.

Last year: Kevin Harvick won at Sonoma, becoming one of just four active drivers with a victory at the track.

Last race: Clint Bowyer, starting 12th, won for the second time this season.

Fast facts: After just one of three off weekends all season, the Cup series returns to Sonoma for the first of two road course events. ... Bowyer’s victory at Michigan International Speedway clinched his first multi-win season in six years and helped give Stewart-Haas Racing team a podium sweep. ...Harvick’s runner-up finish at Michigan was his seventh there and his 52nd overall, tops among active drivers in the series. ... Youngsters Kyle Larson and Chase Elliott have taken first at Sonoma before — but in K&N races.

Next race: Overton’s 300, June 30, Chicagoland Speedway, Joliet, Illinois.

Online: http://www.nascar.com

___

XFINITY

IOWA 250

Last week: Justin Allgaier led 182 of 250 laps to win at Iowa.

Next race: Overton’s 300, June 30, Chicagoland Speedway, Joliet, Illinois.

Online: http://www.nascar.com

___

CAMPING WORLD TRUCK

EATON 200

Site: Madison, Illinois.

Schedule: Friday, practice, 3:35 & 5:35 p.m., practice, 7:35 p.m. (FS2); Saturday, qualifying, 5:45 p.m., race, 8:30 p.m., FS1

Track: Gateway Motorsports Park (oval, 1.25 miles).

Race distance: 200 miles, 160 laps.

Last year: John Hunter Nemechek won from the front row.

Last week: Brett Moffitt survived a last-turn challenge from Noah Gragson to take first at Iowa, his hometown track.

Fast facts: Harrison Burton, 17, won his first pole and finished third last week, also the best finish of his young career. He’s the son of longtime Cup series driver Jeff Burton. ... Riley Herbst finished sixth in his series debut in the No. 18 car for Joe Gibbs Racing. Herbst will drive for JGR again this weekend, this time in the No. 51 truck at Gateway. ... Johnny Sauter still owns a 71-point lead over Gragson atop the series.

Next race: Overton’s 225, June 29, Chicagoland Speedway.

Online: http://www.nascar.com

___

VERIZON INDYCAR

KOHLER GRAND PRIX

Site: Elkhart Lake, Wisconsin.

Schedule: Friday, practice, 11 a.m. & 3:15 p.m.; Saturday, practice, 11 a.m., qualifying, 3 p.m. (NBCSN); Sunday race,12:12 p.m., NBCSN

Track: Road America (oval, 4.01 miles).

Race distance: 220.7 miles, 55 laps.

Last year: Scott Dixon won last year in Wisconsin.

Last race: Dixon won in Texas, his second victory in his last three starts.

Fast facts: Dixon’s win in Fort Worth was the 43rd of his career, putting him in sole possession of third place in series history. ... Road America will be the seventh road/street course race in the series in 2018. Each of the first six such events were won by different drivers. ... Seven drivers have won the Road America race from the pole, led by Mario Andretti. He did it in 1983, 1984 and 1987.

Next race: Iowa Corn 300, July 8, Iowa Speedway, Newton, Iowa.

Online: http://www.indycar.com

__

FORMULA ONE

FRENCH GRAND PRIX

Site: Le Castellet, France.

Schedule: Friday, practice, 6 & 10 a.m.; Saturday practice, 7 a.m. (ESPNEWS), qualifying, 10 a.m. (EPSNEWS); Sunday, race, 10 p.m., ESPN2

Track: Paul Ricard Circuit (3.63 miles).

Last race: Sebastian Vettel won from the pole in Montreal.

Fast facts: Vettel’s win gave him a one-point lead over Lewis Hamilton in the championship race. Vettel leads 121-120 over his English rival, and is the only driver this season with three wins. Hamilton and Daniel Ricciardo each have two. ... The series returns to Paul Ricard for the first time since 1990. Alain Prost won the last race at the southern French track for Ferrari. ... Ten of the 20 drivers on the grid weren’t born when the last F1 event at this circuit took place 28 years ago.

Next race: Austrian Grand Prix, July 1, Red Bull Ring, Spielberg, Austria.

Online: http://www.formula1.com

___

NHRA MELLO YELLO DRAG RACING

SUMMITT RACING EQUIPMENT NATIONALS

Site: Norwalk, Ohio.

Schedule: Friday, qualifying, 5 & 8 p.m.; Saturday, qualifying, 1:30 (FS1), qualifying, 4:30 p.m.; Sunday, finals, 3:50 p.m.

Track: Summit Racing Equipment Motorsports Park.

Last year: Current points leader Steve Torrence won in Ohio.

Last race: Eight-time world champion Tony Schumacher won his first event of 2018 at Bristol.

Fast facts: Jack Beckman (Funny Car), Bo Butner (Pro Stock) and LE Tonglet (Pro Stock Motorcycle) also took first in Norwalk in 2017. ... But none those drivers are as hot as Torrence is right now. He’s won 12 of his last 30 starts and is 4 for 11 so far in 2018. ... Torrence is also just one of two drivers with more than one win at this highly competitive track. He’s got two, as does Larry Dixon. ...Courtney Force leads Funny Car with four wins as well.

Next race: New England Nationals, July 6-8, New England Dragway, Epping, New Hampshire.

Online: http://www.nhra.com

___

OTHER RACES

WORLD OF OUTLAWS: Friday, Farley Speedway, Farley, Iowa; Saturday, Jim “JB” Boyd Memorial, Beaver Dam Raceway, Beaver Dam, Wisconsin.

Online: http://www.woosprint.com

