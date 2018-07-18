All Times Eastern

NASCAR

FOXWOODS 301

Site: Loudon, New Hampshire.

Schedule: Friday, practice, 12 p.m. (NBCSN), qualifying, 4:45 p.m. (NBCSN); Saturday, practice, 10:05 a.m. (CNBC), 12:35 p.m. (NBCSN); Sunday, race, 2 p.m., NBCSN.

Track: New Hampshire Motor Speedway (oval, 1.06 miles).

Race distance: 318.46 miles, 301 laps.

Last year: Denny Hamlin held off Kyle Larson and Martin Truex Jr.

Last race: Truex won for the third time in six starts.

Fast facts NASCAR spent the last two Tuesdays testing on Charlotte Motor Speedway’s road course configuration, or “Roval,” ahead of the Sept. 30 playoff race. The sessions proved a bit treacherous, with William Byron and Bubba Wallace crashing in the first turn on the 2.28-mile circuit. ...Kyle Busch, Kevin Harvick and Truex, who’ve combined for 14 wins so far this season, remain 1-2-3 in the standings.

Next race: Gander Outdoors 400, July 29, Pocono Raceway, Long Pond, Pennsylvania.

Online: http://www.nascar.com

___

XFINITY

LAKES REGION 200

Site: Loudon.

Schedule: Friday, practice, 1:05 & 3:05 p.m. (NBCSN); Saturday, qualifying, 11:05 a.m. (CNBC), race, 4 p.m., NBCSN

Track: New Hampshire Motor Speedway.

Race distance: 211.6 miles, 200 laps.

Last year: Kyle Busch won from the pole.

Last race: Christopher Bell picked up his second win of the season.

Fast facts: Bell led just 17 laps last week at Kentucky, but that was enough for his third career win. Bell took first despite spinning out in qualifying and being forced to start from the back. ...Elliott Sadler has been joined by Daniel Hemric atop the point standings. Both have 608 — but zero wins. ...Cole Custer is third with 605 points, and Bell, despite a pair of victories, is fourth.

Next race: U.S. Cellular 250, July 28, Iowa Speedway.

Online: http://www.nascar.com

___

CAMPING WORLD TRUCK

ELDORA DIRT DERBY

Site: Rossburg, Ohio.

Schedule: Wednesday, qualifying, 7 p.m. (FS1), race, 9 p.m., FS1

Track: Eldora Speedway (oval, 0.5 miles).

Race distance: 75 miles, 150 laps.

Last year: Matt Crafton won from the front row.

Last race: Ben Rhodes took first at Kentucky for his second career win in the series.

Fast facts: Rhodes joined Johnny Sauter, Brett Moffitt, Noah Gragson and Justin Haley as winners in 2018. Grant Enfinger, Stewart Friesen, Crafton, Myatt Snider, Cody Coughlin, Dalton Sargeant and Austin Hill would also make the playoffs based on the current point standings. ...Crafton has never finished outside the top 10 at Eldora, and he won there in 2017. ...Cup driver Ryan Newman will drive the No. 3 Chevrolet Silverado for Jordan Anderson Racing on Wednesday night.

Next race: Gander Outdoors 150, July 28, Pocono Raceway, Long Pond, Pennsylvania.

Online: http://www.nascar.com

___

VERIZON INDYCAR

Last week: Scott Dixon won in Toronto, his third victory in six races.

Next race: Honda Indy 200, July 29, Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course, Lexington, Ohio.

Online: http://www.indycar.com

___

FORMULA ONE

GERMAN GRAND PRIX

Site: Hockenheim, Germany.

Schedule: Friday, practice, 5 & 9 a.m.; Saturday, practice, 6 a.m. (ESPNEWS), qualifying, 9 a.m. (ESPNEWS); Sunday, race, 9 a.m., ESPN2

Track: Hockenheim Ring (circuit, 2.84 miles).

Race distance: 190.4 miles, 67 laps.

Last race: Sebastian Vettel took first on Lewis Hamilton’s hometown track in England.

Fast facts: Hamilton won the last Hockenheim race two years ago by leading from start to finish. Hamilton, eight points behind Vettel in the title chase, has led more laps here (121) than any other active driver. ...Vettel has led just three laps at Hockenheim in his career. ...Eleven of Ferrari’s 21 wins at a German Grand Prix have come at Hockenheim, which dropped off the circuit in 2017.

Next race: Hungarian Grand Prix, July 29, Hungaro Ring, Mogyorod, Hungary.

Online: http://www.formula1.com

___

NHRA MELLO YELLO DRAG RACING

MILE HIGH NATIONALS

Site: Morrison, Colorado.

Schedule: Friday, qualifying, 4 & 6 p.m.; Saturday, qualifying, 4 & 6 p.m.; Sunday, finals, 1:37 p.m.

Track: Bandimere Speedway.

Last year: Antron Brown won in Top Fuel.

Last race: Steve Torrence took first in New Hampshire.

Fast facts: Robert Hight (Funny Car), Drew Skillman (Pro Stock) and Eddie Krawiec (Pro Stock Motorcycle) also won in Colorado a year ago. ...Hight beat Tommy Johnson Jr. in last year’s final. Johnson, a veteran with 17 career victories, has never won in Morrison. ...Torrence has a 190-point lead over Tony Schumacher atop Top Fuel, while Courtney Force leads Funny Car by 155 points over Matt Hagan.

Next race: Sonoma Nationals, July 27-29, Sonoma Raceway, Sonoma, California.

Online: http://www.nhra.com

___

OTHER RACES

WORLD OF OUTLAWS: Thursday, Gettysburg Clash, Lincoln Speedway, Abbottstown, Pennsylvania; Friday & Saturday, Champion Racing Oil

Summer Nationals, Williams Grove Speedway, Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania.

Online: http://www.woosprint.com

