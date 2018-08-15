All Times Eastern

NASCAR

BASS PRO SHOPS NRA NIGHT RACE

Site: Bristol, Tennessee

Schedule: Friday, practice 10:30 a.m. & 12:40 p.m., (NBCSN); qualifying 5:40 p.m., NBCSN; Saturday, race 7:30 p.m., NBCSN.

Track: Bristol Motor Speedway (oval, 0.526 miles).

Race distance: 266.5 miles, 500 laps.

Last year: Kyle Busch overcame pole sitter Erik Jones to win after starting 18th.

Last race: Kevin Harvick won for the second time in four weeks at Michigan.

Fast facts: Harvick has seven wins in 2018, a series high. Busch has six, Martin Truex Jr. has four and Clint Bowyer has two. Harvick also has 12 stage wins and 17 top-5s in 23 starts. ... Busch also has 17 top-five finishes. He, like Harvick, has also led over 1,000 laps already this season. ... Jimmie Johnson has finished outside the top 15 in each of his last three starts.

Next race: Bojangles’ Southern 500, Sept. 2, Darlington Raceway, Darlington, South Carolina.

Online: http://www.nascar.com

XFINITY

FOOD CITY 300

Site: Bristol, Tennessee

Schedule: Thursday, practice 10:05 a.m. & 1:35 p.m.; Friday, qualifying 3:40 p.m., race 7:30 p.m., (both NBCSN).

Track: Bristol Motor Speedway.

Race distance: 159.9 miles, 300 laps.

Last year: Kyle Busch led 186 of 300 laps to cruise to victory.

Last race: Justin Allgaier took Mid-Ohio, his third win in 2018.

Fast facts: Allgaier, running for JR Motorsports, recovered from late-race contact and got past Austin Cindric with three laps to go for his first Mid-Ohio victory. ... Cindric, 19, finished second. It was his seventh top-10 in 21 starts this season. ... Christopher Bell, who made waves by winning three consecutive races, has finished ninth and 11th since then. Bell remains in first place and has a series-high 24 playoff points.

Next race: Johnsonville 180, August 25, Road America, Elkhart Lake, Wisconsin.

Online: http://www.nascar.com

CAMPING WORLD TRUCK

UNOH 200

Site: Bristol, Tennessee.

Schedule: Thursday, practice 9:05 a.m. & 11:05 a.m. (FS1), qualifying 4:10 p.m. (FS1), race 8:30 p.m. (FOX).

Track: Bristol Motor Speedway.

Race distance: 106.6 miles, 200 laps.

Last year: Kyle Busch began a weekend sweep with a win.

Last race: Brett Moffitt won at Michigan, his third victory in his last seven starts.

Fast facts: Moffitt beat Johnny Sauter by 0.025 seconds in a thrilling finish, picking up his second victory at Michigan and the fifth of his career. He and Sauter are also now tied with four wins apiece in 2018. ... Grant Enfinger will clinch a playoff spot simply by starting Thursday’s race. ... Sauter’s lead over Noah Gragson was 56 points after Michigan.

Next race: Chevrolet Silverado 250, August 26, Canadian Tire Motorsport Park, Bowmanville, Ontario.

Online: http://www.nascar.com

VERIZON INDYCAR

ABC SUPPLY 500

Site: Long Pond, Pennsylvania.

Schedule: Saturday, practice 10:30 a.m., qualifying 1:30 p.m. (NBCSN), practice 4:45 p.m.; Sunday, race 1:30 p.m., NBCSN.

Track: Pocono Raceway (oval, 2.5 miles).

Race distance: 106.6 miles, 200 laps.

Last year: Will Power won a race in which four drivers led at least 30 laps.

Last race: Alexander Rossi won at Mid-Ohio. He is second in the standings.

Fast facts: Chip Ganassi Racing and four-time series champion Scott Dixon reached a multi-year deal. Dixon, who has driven for Ganassi since 2002, will head to Pocono with a 46-point lead over Alexander Rossi as he shoots for his fifth title. ... Team Penske drivers Josef Newgarden and Will Power are third and fourth, respectively, and Rossi’s Andretti Autosport teammate, Ryan Hunter-Reay, is fifth.

Next race: Bommarito Automotive Group 500, August 25, Gateway Motorsports Park, Madison, Illinois.

Online: http://www.indycar.com

FORMULA ONE

Last race: Lewis Hamilton won in Hungary, extending his lead over Sebastian Vettel to 24 points.

Next race: Belgian Grand Prix, Aug. 26, Spa-Francorchamps Circuit, Spa-Francorchamps, Belgium.

Online: http://www.formula1.com

NHRA MELLO YELLO DRAG RACING

LUCAS OIL NATIONALS

Site: Brainerd, Minnesota.

Schedule: Friday, qualifying 3:15 p.m. and 6 p.m.; Saturday, qualifying 2:30 p.m. and & 5:30 p.m.; Sunday finals, 4:37 p.m.

Track: Brainerd International Raceway.

Last year: Leah Pritchett won in Minnesota.

Last race: Antron Brown took top honors in Top Fuel in Washington.

Fast facts: Alexis DeJoria (Funny Car), Tanner Gray (Pro Stock), and Jerry Savoie (Pro Stock Motorcycle) also took first in Brainerd in 2017. ... Steve Torrence enters the weekend with a 161-point advantage in Top Fuel. Courtney Force is up 154 points in Funny Car, and Greg Anderson has a 42-point edge in the Pro Stock standings. ... Summit Racing Equipment and KB Racing announced a new multi-year partnership that extended the sponsorships of Anderson and teammate Jason Line.

Next race: Chevrolet Performance U.S. Nationals, Sept. 3, Lucas Oil Raceway at Indianapolis.

Online: http://www.nhra.com

OTHER RACES

WORLD OF OUTLAWS: Friday, 2nd Leg of the Northern Tour, River Cities Speedway, Grand Forks, North Dakota.; Saturday, Duel in the Dakotas, Red River Valley Speedway, West Fargo, North Dakota.

Online: http://www.woosprint.com

