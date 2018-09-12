All Times Eastern

NASCAR

SOUTH POINT 400

Site: Las Vegas

Schedule: Friday, practice, 2:05 p.m. (NBCSN), qualifying, 7:30 p.m. (NBCSN); Saturday, practice, 1 & 3:30 p.m. (NBCSN); Sunday, race, 3 p.m., NBCSN.

Track: Las Vegas Motor Speedway (oval, 1.5 miles).

Race distance: 400.5 miles, 267 laps.

Last race: Brad Keselowski picked up his second straight win in Indianapolis.

Fast facts: Kyle Busch won the regular season title following the second stage at the Brickyard on Monday. The title earned Busch a 15-point bonus as the postseason starts Sunday in the desert. ...Martin Truex Jr. won the regular season a year ago and went on to take home his first Cup championship. ...Keselowski moved up to the fourth in playoff positioning after his back-to-back wins. ...Seven-time champion Jimmie Johnson and Alex Bowman sneaked in as the last two drivers in the 16-car postseason field.

Next race: Federated Auto Parts 400, Sept. 22, Richmond Raceway, Richmond, Virginia.

Online: http://www.nascar.com

XFINITY

DC SOLAR 300

Site: Las Vegas

Schedule: Friday, practice, 3:05 & 5:05 p.m. (NBCSN); Saturday, qualifying, 2:10 p.m. (NBCSN), race, 5 p.m., NBCSN.

Track: Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

Race distance: 300 miles, 200 laps.

Last race: Justin Allgaier won for the fifth time this season.

Fast facts: The series will set its playoff field after Saturday’s race. Allgaier will be the favorite after taking those five checkered flags, with Christopher Bell (four victories) close behind. ...Tyler Reddick, like Bell a rookie, enters this weekend in third. ...Although Dale Earnhardt Jr. has retired from full-time racing, he will make a one-off start for JR Motorsports next weekend at Richmond. Earnhardt said it’ll be his only race of 2018, adding that it might be the last of his career.

Next race: Go Bowling 250, Sept. 21, Richmond Raceway.

Online: http://www.nascar.com

CAMPING WORLD TRUCK

WORLD OF WESTGATE 250

Site: Las Vegas

Schedule: Thursday, practice, 5:05 & 7:05 p.m.; Friday, qualifying, 6:05 p.m. (FS1), race, 9 p.m., FS1.

Track: Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

Race distance: 201 miles, 134 laps.

Last year: Ben Rhodes won the fall race in Vegas.

Last race: Justin Haley won the playoff opener in Canada.

Fast facts: The second race in the Round of 8 will be held on Friday night. Johnny Sauter leads the way in both overall and playoff points. But Haley is the only driver to clinch a spot in the next round, which he claimed by taking first in Canada. ...Two-time series champion Matt Crafton could really use a good weekend in Vegas. He’s fifth — but Crafton hasn’t won all season and he’s got just three playoff points. ...Kyle Busch won Vegas from the pole in March.

Next race: Talladega 250, Oct. 13, Talladega Superspeedway, Talladega, Alabama.

Online: http://www.nascar.com

VERIZON INDYCAR

GRAND PRIX OF SONOMA

Site: Sonoma, California.

Schedule: Friday, practice, 8 a.m., practice, 12 p.m. (NBCSN); Saturday, practice, 8 a.m., practice, 12 p.m. (NBCSN); Sunday, race, 12:30 p.m., NBCSN

Track: Sonoma Raceway (road, 2.385 miles).

Race distance: 202.7 miles, 85 laps.

Last year: Simon Pagenaud closed 2017 with a win. But Josef Newgarden clinched his first series title by finishing second.

Last race: Takuma Sato won at Portland.

Fast facts: Scott Dixon, Alexander Rossi, Will Power and Josef Newgarden are the last four drivers left who are eligible to win the series title. Dixon is a four-time series winner. Power and Newgarden each have one title to their credit, while Rossi is seeking his first championship. ... Dixon leads Rossi by 29 points and Power and Newgarden by 81 apiece. Even with a maximum of 104 points available, the championship will likely be won by either Dixon or Rossi barring disaster. ...Dixon also won at Sonoma in 2007, 2014 and 2015.

Online: http://www.indycar.com

FORMULA ONE

SINGAPORE GRAND PRIX

Site: Singapore

Schedule: Friday, practice, 4:30 a.m. (ESPNU), practice, 8:30 a.m. (ESPN2); Saturday, practice, 6 a.m. (ESPN2), qualifying, 9 a.m. (ESPN2); Sunday, race, 8:10 a.m., ESPN2.

Track: Marina Bay Street Circuit (3.14 miles)

Race distance: 191.8 miles, 61 laps

Last year: Lewis Hamilton won his third race in row despite starting fourth.

Last race: Hamilton took first in Italy, making in three wins out of four.

Fast facts: The Marina Bay Circuit was first launched 10 years ago as a street track with Singapore’s skyline as its backdrop. It features 23 corners. ...Marina Bay’s debut race back in 2008 was also the first night race in F1 history. ...Hamilton has a 30-point lead over Ferrari’s Sebastien Vettel. Kimi Räikkönen is third, followed by Valtteri Bottas. ...Mercedes leads Ferrari by 25 points in the constructor standings.

Next race: Russian Grand Prix, Sept. 30, Sochi Autodrome, Sochi, Russia.

Online: http://www.formula1.com

NHRA MELLO YELLO DRAG RACING

DODGE NATIONALS

Site: Mohnton, Pennsylvania.

Schedule: Friday, qualifying, 2 & 5 p.m.; Saturday, qualifying, 2 & 5 p.m.; Sunday, finals, 3:45 p.m.

Track: Maple Grove Raceway

Last year: Brittany Force took first in Top Fuel.

Last race: Terry McMillen led the way in Top Fuel in Indianapolis.

Fast facts: Ron Capps (Funny Car), Bo Butner (Pro Stock) and Eddie Krawiec (Pro Stock Motorcycle) also won last year in Pennsylvania. ..Steve Torrence is in first place in Top Fuel, followed by Clay Millican, Tony Schumacher and Leah Pritchett. ...Courtney Force leads the Funny Car standings. Tanner Gray is first in Pro Stock and Krawiec has a 20-point edge over Andrew Hines in Pro Stock Motorcycle.

Next race: Midwest Nationals, Sept. 21-23, Gateway Motorsports Park, Madison, Illinois.

Online: http://www.nhra.com

OTHER RACES

WORLD OF OUTLAWS: Friday & Saturday, Wine Country Outlaw Showdown, Calistoga Speedway, Calistoga, California.

Online: http://www.woosprint.com

