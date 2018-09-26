All Times Eastern

NASCAR

BANK OF AMERICA ROVAL 400

Site: Charlotte

Schedule: Friday, practice, 12:05 p.m. (NBCSN), qualifying, 4:45 p.m. (NBCSN); Saturday, practice, 11 a.m. & 1:30 p.m. (NBCSN); Sunday, race, 2 p.m., NBC.

Track: Charlotte Motor Speedway Road Course (road/oval, 2.28 miles).

Race distance: 248.52 miles, 109 laps.

Last race: Kyle Busch snapped Brad Keselowski’s three-race winning streak.

Fast facts: Drivers will be approaching the new 17-turn “Roval,” the first road course in the history of the playoffs, with trepidation. But it’ll be a big race nonetheless, as the championship contender list will be cut from 16 to 12 after the race. ...”I think surviving is just the biggest thing,” said Jimmie Johnson, who is in 14th place. Johnson’s lone win on a road course came at Sonoma in 2010. ...Busch, Keselowski and Martin Truex Jr. are the only drivers who’ve clinched a spot in the next round.

Next race: Sunday, Oct. 7, Dover International Speedway, Dover, Delaware.

Online: http://www.nascar.com

XFINITY

DRIVE FOR THE CURE 200

Site: Charlotte

Schedule: Friday, practice, 1:05 & 3 p.m.; Saturday qualifying, 12:10 p.m. (CNBC), race, 3 p.m., NBCSN.

Track: Charlotte Motor Speedway Road Course

Race distance: 125.4 miles, 55 laps.

Last race: Christopher Bell won from the pole in Richmond.

Fast facts: JR Motorsports announced on Tuesday that Noah Gragson will join its Xfinity team next season. Gragson, 20, will pilot the No. 1 Chevrolet on a two-year deal to replace Elliott Sadler, who is retiring from full-time racing. ...Gragson, who is second in the truck series, has posted top-10 finishes in all three of his Xfinity runs in 2018. ...Bell enters the weekend with a 28-point lead over Daniel Hemric. Justin Allgaier is third.

Next race: Saturday, Oct. 6, Dover International Speedway.

Online: http://www.nascar.com

CAMPING WORLD TRUCK

Last race: Grant Enfinger clinched a spot in the second round of the playoffs with his first win of the year in Las Vegas.

Next race: Talladega 250, Oct. 13, Talladega Superspeedway, Talladega, Alabama.

Online: http://www.nascar.com

FORMULA ONE

RUSSIAN GRAND PRIX

Site: Sochi, Russia

Schedule: Friday, practice, 4 & 8 a.m. (ESPNU); Saturday, practice, 5 a.m. (ESPN2), qualifying, 8 a.m. (ESPN2); Sunday, race, 7:10 a.m., ESPN2

Track: Sochi Autodrome (circuit, 3.63 miles)

Race distance: 192.4 miles, 53 laps.

Last year: Valterri Bottas won after starting third.

Last race: Lewis Hamilton won the pole and his fourth victory in five races in Singapore.

Fast facts: Formula 1 returns to Russia, where it first ran at Sochi in 2014. Hamilton won that start as part of a five-race winning streak in a championship season for the British driver. ...Last season the Russian Grand Prix was the fourth race of the year, held in late April between Bahrain and Catalunya. ...Hamilton’s lead over Sebastian Vettel is up to 40 points.

Next race: Japanese Grand Prix, October 7, Suzuka International Racing Course, Suzuka, Japan.

Online: http://www.formula1.com

NHRA MELLO YELLO DRAG RACING

Last race: Steve Torrence won Top Fuel outside of St. Louis.

Next race: AAA Texas NHRA Fall Nationals, Oct. 4-7, Texas Motorplex, Ennis, Texas.

Online: http://www.nhra.com

OTHER RACES

WORLD OF OUTLAWS: Friday & Saturday, Champion Racing Oil National Open, Williams Grove Speedway, Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania.

Online: http://www.woosprint.com

