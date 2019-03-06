All Times Eastern

NASCAR

TICKET GUARDIAN 500

Site: Avondale, Arizona.

Schedule: Friday, practice, 1:35 p.m.; qualifying, 6:10 p.m. (FS1); Saturday, practice, 11:35 a.m. & 2:05 p.m. (FS1); Sunday, race, 3:30 p.m., FOX.

Track: ISM Raceway (oval, 1 mile).

Race distance: 312 miles, 312 laps.

Last year: Kevin Harvick capped a three-start winning streak in the spring race at Phoenix.

Last race: Defending series champion Joey Logano got his first victory in 2019.

Fast facts: Harvick won the pole and led a race-high 88 laps last weekend. But Logano snagged the lead for good with 24 laps to go. ...Logano has a two-point lead over Harvick heading to Arizona after scoring Team Penske’s second win of 2019. ...Harvick and Kyle Busch were listed as the co-favorites for Sunday’s race at 7-to-2 as of Wednesday. Keselowski was 8-to-1 and Logano was 9-to-1.

Next race: Auto Club 400, March 17, Auto Club Speedway, Auto Club Speedway, Fontana, California.

Online: http://www.nascar.com

XFINITY

XFINITY RACE AT ISM RACEWAY

Site: Avondale.

Schedule: Friday, practice, 3:05 p.m. & 5:05 p.m. (FS1); Saturday, qualifying, 12:40 p.m. (FS1), race, 4 p.m., FS1.

Track: ISM Raceway.

Race distance: 200 miles, 200 laps.

Last year: Brad Keselowski prevailed from the front row.

Last race: Busch won his season debut in Las Vegas, succeeding in double overtime.

Fast facts: Busch is now just three wins from cracking the 200-win mark across the sport’s top three series. ...Keselowski went on to win three of his five starts in the series in 2018. Keselowski has five victories in his last 15 Xfinity starts after going 0 for 15 in 2016. ...Christopher Bell has seven playoff points through three starts. Bell finished fourth in 2018.

Next race: Xfinity Race at Auto Club Speedway, March 16, Auto Club Speedway.

Online: http://www.nascar.com

CAMPING WORLD TRUCK

Last race: Busch took first for the second week in a row.

Next race: NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series Race at Martinsville, March 23, Martinsville Speedway, Martinsville, Virginia.

Online: http://www.nascar.com

FORMULA ONE

Last season: Lewis Hamilton won the F1 crown for the fourth time in five years.

Next race: Australian Grand Prix, March 17, Melbourne Grand Prix Circuit, Melbourne.

Online: http://www.formula1.com

INDYCAR

GRAND PRIX OF ST. PETERSBURG

Site: St. Petersburg, Florida.

Schedule: Practice, 10:45 a.m. & 2:20 p.m.; Saturday, practice, 10:25 a.m., qualifying, 2:30 p.m., (NBCSN); Sunday, race, 1:37 p.m., NBCSN.

Track: Streets of St. Petersburg (circuit, 1.8 miles).

Race distance: 198 miles, 110 laps.

Last year: Sebastien Bourdais opened the year with a win in the No. 18 Honda.

Last season: Scott Dixon won his third IndyCar championship since 2013.

Fast facts: The 2019 season opens in St. Petersburg with all eyes on Dixon, whose five series titles are second only to A.J. Foyt’s seven. Dixon has won 44 career races, but he’s never taken first at St. Petersburg. ...Will Power (2010 and 2014) and Bourdais are the only drivers in the field to win this race more than once. Bourdais also won it two years ago. ...Power’s win here nine years ago was the last by a pole sitter.

Next race: IndyCar Classic, March 24, Circuit of the Americas, Austin, Texas.

Online: http://www.indycar.com

NHRA MELLO YELLO DRAG RACING

Last event: Billy Torrence took first in Top Fuel in Arizona on Feb. 24.

Next race: NHRA Gator Nationals, March 14-17, Gainesville Raceway, Gainesville, Florida.

Online: http://www.nhra.com

OTHER RACES

WORLD OF OUTLAWS: Friday-Saturday, Thunderbowl Raceway, Tulare, California.

Online: http://www.woosprint.com

