All Times Eastern

NASCAR

AUTO CLUB 400

Site: Fontana, California.

Schedule: Friday, practice, 1 p.m.; qualifying, 5:40 p.m. (FS1); Saturday, practice, 12:05 p.m. & 3:30 p.m. (FS1); Sunday, race, 3:30 p.m., FOX.

Track: Auto Club Speedway (oval, 2 miles).

Race distance: 400 miles, 200 laps.

Last year: Martin Truex Jr. won from the pole.

Last race: Kyle Busch won his first Cup race of 2019 at ISM Raceway.

Fast facts: Truex’s win last year at Fontana snapped Kevin Harvick’s three-race winning streak. ...Jimmie Johnson has won at Auto Club six times, and he also leads the series with 13 top-5s and 27 top-10s. ...Denny Hamlin has won the pole three times at Fontana, but he’s never won a race there. ...Harvick and Busch were listed as the co-favorites on Tuesday at 9-to-2.

Next race: STP 500, March 24, Martinsville Speedway, Martinsville, Virginia.

XFINITY

PRODUCTION ALLIANCE GROUP 300

Site: Fontana.

Schedule: Friday, practice, 2:05 p.m., 4:35 p.m. (FS1); Saturday, qualifying, 1:10 p.m. (FS1), race, 5 p.m., FS1.

Track: Auto Club Speedway.

Race distance: 300 miles, 150 laps.

Last year: Joey Logano took first from the front row.

Last race: Busch won his second consecutive series start.

Fast facts: Ryan Truex, in the first start on a part-time agreement in the No. 8 Chevrolet for JR Motorsports, matched his career high by finishing second last weekend. Truex isn’t slated to run again until July at Kentucky though. ...Tyler Reddick remains atop the series standings after four events. He leads Christopher Bell by four points — but Bell has eight playoffs points while Reddick has just one. ...Though a pole sitter has yet to win in 2019, no driver starting worse than eighth has taken first yet.

Next race: My Bariatric Solutions 300, March 30, Texas Motor Speedway, Fort Worth, Texas.

CAMPING WORLD TRUCK

Last race: Busch took first for the second week in a row at Las Vegas on March 1.

Next race: March 23, Martinsville Speedway, Martinsville, Virginia.

FORMULA ONE

AUSTRALIAN GRAND PRIX

Site: Melbourne

Schedule: Thursday, practice, 9 p.m.; Friday, practice, 1 a.m., practice, 11 p.m. (ESPNEWS); Saturday, qualifying, 2 a.m.; Sunday, race, 1:10 a.m., ESPN.

Track: Melbourne Grand Prix Circuit (3.29 miles)

Race distance: 191.1 miles, 58 laps.

Last year: Sebastian Vettel opened 2018 with a win for Ferrari.

Last season: Lewis Hamilton won the F1 crown for the fourth time in five years.

Fast facts: The 2019 F1 season kicks off in Australia. Melbourne first hosted a Grand Prix in 1996. ...Vettel won the first two races a year ago and five of the opening 13 overall. But he went into a slump after that, opening the door for Hamilton. ...Ferrari plans to celebrate its 90th anniversary on its livery this weekend. Enzo Ferrari established the racing company in 1929.

Next race: Bahrain Grand Prix, March 31, Bahrain International Circuit, Manama, Bahrain.

INDYCAR

Last race: Josef Newgarden kicked off 2019 with a win in St. Petersburg.

Next race: IndyCar Classic, March 24, Circuit of the Americas, Austin, Texas.

NHRA MELLO YELLO DRAG RACING

GATORNATIONALS

Site: Gainesville, Florida

Schedule: Friday, qualifying, 2:45 p.m. & 6:15 p.m.; Saturday, qualifying, 1 p.m. & 4:15 p.m.; Sunday, finals, 4:40 p.m.

Track: Gainesville Raceway.

Last year: Richie Crampton won in Top Fuel.

Last race: Billy Torrence took first in Arizona on Feb. 24.

Fast facts: This will be the 50th anniversary of the Gatornationals. The track was built for roughly $600,000 over 10 months in 1968. ... Torrence will be recognized on the floor of the Texas state House of Representatives on March 20 for winning the 2018 Top Fuel championship. Torrence was third for the title in 2016 and second two years ago.

Next race: Four-Wide Nationals, April 5-7, The Strip at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, Las Vegas.

OTHER RACES

WORLD OF OUTLAWS: Friday-Saturday, FVP Platinum Battery Western Spring Shootout, Stockton Dirt Track, Stockton, California.

