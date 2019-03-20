All Times Eastern

NASCAR

STP 500

Site: Martinsville, Virginia.

Schedule: Saturday, practice, 9:35 a.m. & 12:30 p.m., (FS1), qualifying, 5:10 p.m. (FS1); Sunday, race, 2 p.m., FS1.

Track: Martinsville Speedway (oval, 0.526 miles).

Race distance: 263 miles, 500 laps.

Last year: Clint Bowyer won the spring event in Martinsville after starting ninth.

Last race: Kyle Busch won his second consecutive race.

Fast facts: Busch’s win last week was his 200th in NASCAR, typing Richard Petty for the most all-time. But Petty got all 200 of his in Cup races, while Busch has 53 Cup wins, 94 Xfinity triumphs and 53 firsts in a truck. ...Busch has also won at least one Cup event in every season since 2005. ...Martin Truex Jr. has made 26 starts at Martinsville without a win, the longest drought by an active driver. ...Joey Logano won at Martinsville last fall, and he leads all drivers with four poles there.

Next race: O’Reilly Auto Parts 500, March 31, Texas Motor Speedway, Fort Worth, Texas.

Online: http://www.nascar.com

XFINITY

Last race: Cole Custer got his first win of the year at Fontana.

Next race: My Bariatric Solutions 300, March 30, Texas Motor Speedway

Online: http://www.nascar.com

CAMPING WORLD TRUCK

Site: Martinsville.

Schedule: Friday, practice, 1:05 p.m. & 3:05 p.m.; Saturday, qualifying, 10:40 a.m. (FS1), race, 2 p.m., FOX.

Track: Martinsville Speedway.

Race distance: 131.5 miles, 250 laps.

Last year: John Hunter Nemechek won his only series race of the season.

Last race: Busch took first for the second week in a row at Las Vegas on March 1.

Fast facts: Austin Hill remains the only series regular with a win in 2019, taking first in the season opener at Daytona. Busch has the other two victories of the season. ...Grant Enfinger, who has two top-5 finishes through three starts, leads the series with 117 points. Harrison Burton has 111 and Hill has 108, though Hill also has five crucial playoff points.

Next race: Vankor 350, March 29, Texas Motor Speedway.

Online: http://www.nascar.com

FORMULA ONE

Last race: Valterri Bottas kicked off 2019 by giving Mercedes a win in Australia.

Next race: Bahrain Grand Prix, March 31, Bahrain International Circuit, Manama, Bahrain.

Online: http://www.formula1.com

INDYCAR

INDYCAR CLASSIC

Site: Austin, Texas.

Schedule: Friday, practice, 11:15 a.m. & 3:05 p.m.; Saturday, practice, 11 a.m., qualifying, 3 p.m. (NBCSN); Sunday, race, 1:30 p.m., NBCSN.

Track: Circuit of the Americas (road, 3.41 miles)

Race distance: 204.6 miles, 60 laps.

Last race: Josef Newgarden kicked off 2019 with a win in St. Petersburg.

Fast facts: The series makes its debut at the Circuit of the Americas. The permanent, 20-turn road course has hosted F1 events since 2012. ...This will be the first of two IndyCar races in Texas in 2019. Texas Motor Speedway in Fort Worth, which has hosted an open-wheel event every year since 1997, will host again in June. ...No F1 driver outside of the front row has ever won a race at COTA, but IndyCar’s push-to-pass option should open things up. Drivers will have 200 seconds of push-to-pass time with a maximum of 20 seconds per action.

Next race: Grand Prix of Alabama, April 7, Barber Motorsports Park, Birmingham, Alabama.

Online: http://www.indycar.com

NHRA MELLO YELLO DRAG RACING

Last event: Richie Crampton won Top Fuel last week in Gainesville.

Next race: Four-Wide Nationals, April 5-7, The Strip at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, Las Vegas.

Online: http://www.nhra.com

OTHER RACES

WORLD OF OUTLAWS: Wednesday, Brad Sweet Placerville Short Track Showdown, Placerville Speedway, Placerville, California; Friday, Ocean Outlaw Showdown, Ocean Speedway, Watsonville, California; Saturday, Bakersfield Speedway, Bakersfield, California.

Online: http://www.woosprint.com

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.