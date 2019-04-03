All Times Eastern

NASCAR

FOOD CITY 500

Site: Bristol, Tennessee.

Schedule: Friday, practice, 1:35 p.m., qualifying, 6:10 p.m. (FS1); Saturday, practice, 8:30 a.m. & 11:05 a.m. (FS1); Sunday, race, 2 p.m., FS1.

Track: Bristol Motor Speedway (oval, 0.53 miles).

Race distance: 500 miles, 266.5 laps.

Last year: Kyle Busch won the spring race at Bristol from the pole.

Last race: Denny Hamlin claimed his second victory of 2019 in Texas.

Fast facts: Busch, who has seven victories at Bristol, was the favorite for Sunday’s race at 5-to-1 as of Wednesday. Kyle Larson, the runner-up in both of last year’s races in Tennessee, was listed at 7-to-1. ... NASCAR Executive Vice President Steve O’Donnell said on Monday that the sanctioning body is exploring a return to single-car qualifying at certain tracks. NASCAR introduced group qualifying at every track in 2014. ...Busch has an eight-point lead on Hamlin atop the standings.

Next race: Toyota Owners 400, April 13, Richmond Raceway, Richmond, Virginia.

Online: http://www.nascar.com

XFINITY

ALSCO 300

Site: Bristol

Schedule: Friday, practice, 3:05 & 5:05 p.m. (FS1); Saturday, qualifying, 9:40 a.m. (FS1), race, 1 p.m., FS1.

Track: Bristol Motor Speedway.

Race distance: 300 miles, 159.9 laps.

Last year: Ryan Preece led 39 laps to take first.

Last race: Kyle Busch won after starting fifth.

Fast facts: Tyler Reddick’s pink and white No. 2 Chevrolet will feature country music star Dolly Parton’s likeness this weekend. Parton’s record company, Dolly Records, will be listed on the hood, and the rest of the car will have logos from each of Parton’s attractions in Tennessee. ...Reddick, who is winless in 2019, enters the weekend in first place, ahead of three drivers (Christopher Bell, Cole Custer and Michael Annett) who have won this season. Reddick has five top-10 finishes in six starts.

Next race: ToyotaCare 250, April 12, Richmond Raceway.

Online: http://www.nascar.com

TRUCK

Last race: Kyle Busch won his fourth straight start.

Next race: JEGS 200, May 3, Dover International Speedway, Dover, Delaware.

Online: http://www.nascar.com

FORMULA ONE

Last race: Lewis Hamilton won his first race of 2019 in Bahrain.

Next race: Chinese Grand Prix, April 14, Shanghai International Circuit, Shanghai.

Online: http://www.formula1.com

INDYCAR

GRAND PRIX OF ALABAMA

Site: Birmingham, Alabama.

Schedule: Friday, practice, 11:15 a.m. & 2:50 p.m.; Saturday, practice, 10:45 a.m., qualifying, 3 p.m. (NBCSN); Sunday, race, 3 p.m., NBCSN.

Track: Barber Motorsports Park (road, 2.3 miles)

Race distance: 207 miles, 90 laps.

Last year: Josef Newgarden won the pole and the checkered flag in Birmingham.

Last race: Colton Herta won in just his third career start.

Fast facts: Herta was the youngest winner in series history two weeks ago in Austin at 18 years and 259 days old. Herta was also the first rookie to win a race since Alexander Rossi won the Indianapolis 500 in 2016. ...Newgarden also won in Alabama in 2015 and 2017. ... Scott Dixon has finished on the podium in seven of his nine previous starts at Barber without winning the race. Dixon was second in five of those races.

Next race: Grand Prix of Long Beach, April 14, Long Beach Street Circuit, Long Beach, California.

Online: http://www.indycar.com

NHRA DRAG RACING

FOUR WIDE NATIONALS

Site: Las Vegas

Schedule: Friday, qualifying, 10 a.m. & 12:30 p.m.; Saturday, qualifying, 10 a.m. & 12:30 p.m.; Sunday, finals, 12:25 p.m.

Track: The Strip at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

Last year: Steve Torrence won Top Fuel in Las Vegas.

Last event: Richie Crampton took first in Gainesville.

Fast facts: J.R. Todd (Funny Car) and Vincent Nobile (Pro Stock) also won in Las Vegas a year ago. ... Crampton only won nine more rounds over the final 21 races after winning in Florida a year ago. But he’s currently fourth in points. ...Doug Kalitta is in first in Top Fuel, 42 points ahead of Leah Pritchett.

Next race: Spring Nationals, April 12-14, Houston Raceway Park, Baytown, Texas.

Online: http://www.nhra.com

OTHER RACES

WORLD OF OUTLAWS: Saturday, Arizona Desert Shootout, Arizona Speedway, Queen Creek, Arizona.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.