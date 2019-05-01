Chase Elliott (9) leads Alex Bowman (88) and Ryan Preece (47) to the finish line to win a NASCAR Cup Series auto race at Talladega Superspeedway, Sunday, April 28, 2019, in Talladega, Ala. (Butch Dill/Associated Press)

All Times Eastern

NASCAR CUP SERIES

GANDER RV 400

Site: Dover, Delaware.

Schedule: Friday, practice, 11:05 a.m., qualifying, 3:40 p.m. (FS1); Saturday, practice, 9:05 a.m. & noon (FS1); Sunday, race, 2 p.m., (FS1).

Track: Dover International Speedway (oval, 1 mile).

Race distance: 400 miles, 400 laps.

Last year: Kevin Harvick won at Dover after starting second.

Last race: Chase Elliott won at Talladega.

Fast facts: Elliott finished in the top 10 for just the third time this season last week. ... Kyle Busch, the only driver to finish in the top 10 of every race in 2019, is first in the standings with 430 points and 20 playoff points. Joey Logano is in second with 415 points and Denny Hamlin is third with 367 points. ... Busch has won three times at Dover, most recently the fall race in 2017.

Next race: Digital Ally 400, May 11, Kansas Speedway, Kansas City, Kansas.

Online: http://www.nascar.com

XFINITY SERIES

ALLIED STEEL BUILDINGS 200

Site: Dover, Delaware.

Schedule: Friday, practice, 12:05 & 2:30 p.m.; Saturday, qualifying, 10:10 a.m. (FS1), race, 1:30 p.m., FS1.

Track: Dover International Speedway.

Race distance: 200 miles, 200 laps.

Last year: Justin Allgaier took first for the first time in 2018.

Last race: Tyler Reddick won at Talladega.

Fast facts: Last week’s victory was the first series win of 2019 for Reddick, who also took home the $100,000 Dash 4 Cash bonus. ... Reddick held off runner-up Gray Gaulding, who notched his first career top-10 finish. ... Reddick now has a 32-point advantage over the field. Christopher Bell, who was third last week, is in second place. Bell has 14 playoff points to just seven for Reddick.

Next race: Alsco 300, May 25, Charlotte Motor Speedway, Concord, North Carolina.

Online: http://www.nascar.com

TRUCK SERIES

JEGS 200

Site: Dover, Delaware.

Schedule: Thursday, practice, 2:05 & 4:05 p.m.; Friday, qualifying, 1:10 p.m., race, 5 p.m., FS1.

Track: Dover International Speedway.

Race distance: 200 miles, 200 laps.

Last year: Johnny Sauter qualified second and finished first.

Last race: Kyle Busch won his fourth straight start in the series.

Fast facts: Sauter’s win at Dover a year ago was his second in five starts. He would go on to win two of his next three starts before Brett Moffitt snapped Sauter’s streak in Iowa. ... Friday’s race will be the first for the series in over a month. Busch’s win at Fort Worth came on March 29. ... Stewart Friesen (first place) and Grant Enfinger (second) both have three top-five finishes, four top-10s and a pole through four races.

Next race: Digital Ally 250, May 10, Kansas Speedway.

Online: http://www.nascar.com

FORMULA ONE

Last race: Valterri Bottas won from the pole in Baku last weekend.

Next race: Spanish Grand Prix, May 12, Barcelona Circuit, Barcelona.

Online: http://www.formula1.com

INDYCAR

Last race: Alexander Rossi won after qualifying first at Long Beach on April 14.

Next race: IndyCar Grand Prix, May 11, Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Indianapolis.

Online: http://www.indycar.com

NHRA DRAG RACING

SOUTHERN NATIONALS

Site: Commerce, Georgia.

Schedule: Friday, Top Fuel qualifying, 5 & 8 p.m.; Saturday, Top Fuel qualifying, 12:30 & 3:30 p.m.; Sunday, finals, 3:55 p.m.

Track: Atlanta Dragway.

Last year: Leah Pritchett took top honors in Atlanta.

Last race: Steve Torrence won in Top Fuel, his first victory of the season..

Fast facts: Torrence hit 323.19 MPH in taking first last weekend at zMax Dragway. ...Shawn Langdon (Funny Car) and Andrew Hines (Pro Stock Motorcycle) also notched victories in Charlotte. ...Torrence has a 34-point lead over Doug Kalitta atop the Top Fuel standings. Clay Millican is 66 points behind Torrence, followed by Mike Salinas and Brittany Force.

Next race: Virginia Nationals, May 17-19, Virginia Motorsports Park, North Dinwiddie, Virginia.

Online: http://www.nhra.com

OTHER SERIES

WORLD OF OUTLAWS

Friday, Riverside International Speedway, West Memphis, Arkansas; Saturday, Tri-State Speedway; Haubstadt, Indiana.

Online: http://worldofoutlaws.com/sprintcars/

