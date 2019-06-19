All Times Eastern

NASCAR CUP SERIES

TOYOTA/SAVE MART 350

Site: Sonoma, California.

Schedule: Friday, practice, 2:40 p.m., practice, 5:40 p.m. (FS1); Saturday, qualifying, 3:10 p.m. (FS1); Sunday, race, 3 p.m., FS1.

Track: Sonoma Raceway (circuit, 2.52 miles).

Race distance: 214.2 miles, 85 laps.

Last year: Martin Truex Jr. qualified second and finished first.

Last race: Joey Logano won from the pole in Michigan.

Fast facts: The Cup series returns to Sonoma after a rare week off during the season. ...Truex’s win in California in 2018 was one of four on the season for the New Jersey native. ...Logano has a nine-point lead over Kyle Busch atop the series. Brad Keselowski, Kevin Harvick and Chase Elliott round out the top five. ...Busch leads the series with 25 playoff points and four wins. Keselowski and Truex each have three wins in 2019.

Next race: Camping World 400, June 30, Chicagoland Speedway, Joliet, Illinois.

Online: http://www.nascar.com

XFINITY SERIES

CIRCUIT CITY 250

Last race: Christopher Bell won for the fourth time in 2019 at Iowa.

Next race: Camping World 300, June 29, Chicagoland Speedway, Joliet, Illinois.

Online: http://www.nascar.com

TRUCK SERIES

CARSHIELD 200

Site: Madison, Illinois.

Schedule: Saturday, practice, 11:35 a.m. & 1:35 p.m., qualifying, 6:35 p.m.; race, 10 p.m., FS1.

Track: The Raceway at Gateway (oval, 1.25 miles).

Race distance: 200 miles, 160 laps.

Last year: Justin Haley took first after starting fourth.

Last race: Brett Moffitt was declared the winner after Ross Chastain’s truck failed a post-race inspection.

Fast facts: Johnny Sauter is suspended for this weekend’s race for intentionally slamming into rival Austin Hill under caution at Iowa. Sauter had been sent into the wall by a tap from Hill, which drew the flag. ...The win at Iowa was the first of 2019 for Moffitt, who grew up just 30 minutes from the track in Grimes, Iowa. Moffitt won six times last year to secure the championship.

Next race: Camping World 225, June 28, Chicagoland Speedway.

Online: http://www.nascar.com

FORMULA ONE

FRENCH GRAND PRIX

Site: Le Castellet, France.

Schedule: Friday, practice, 5 a.m. (ESPN2), practice, 9 a.m. (ESPNU); Saturday, practice, 6 a.m. (ESPN2), qualifying, 9 a.m. (ESPN2); Sunday, race, 9 a.m., ESPN.

Track: Paul Ricard Circuit (3.63 miles).

Race distance: 192.4 miles, 53 laps.

Last year: Lewis Hamilton won France from the pole.

Last race: Hamilton won his third consecutive start in Montreal.

Fast facts: Hamilton has won five of the last six races in the series. He has a 29-point lead over Valtteri Bottas in the standings. ...Bottas has won twice in 2019 with six podium finishes. ...The track’s even distribution of high, medium and low-speed corners has made it one of the most used test circuits in the world. It returned to the F1 schedule in 2018.

Next race: Austrian Grand Prix, June 30, Red Bull Ring, Spielberg, Austria.

Online: http://www.formula1.com

INDYCAR

REV GROUP GRAND PRIX

Site: Elkhart Lake, Wisconsin.

Schedule: Friday, practice, 12:05 & 4 p.m.; Saturday, practice, 12 p.m., qualifying, 4 p.m.; Sunday, race, 12:50 p.m., NBC.

Track: Road America (road, 4.014 miles).

Race distance: 220.8 miles, 55 laps.

Last year: Josef Newgarden won the pole and the race in Wisconsin.

Last race: Scott Dixon won the second race of a doubleheader in Detroit.

Fast facts: There have been six different winners in nine starts this season in IndyCar. The record is 11, last set in 2014. ...Newgarden, Dixon, Will Power, and Sebastien Bourdais are the only drivers in the field who’ve won at Road America before. ...Team Penske will be seeking its third title at this track in four seasons. Newman/Haas Racing holds the Road America record with 10 victories.

Next race: Honda Indy Toronto, July 14, Streets of Toronto, Toronto.

Online: http://www.indycar.com

NHRA DRAG RACING

SUMMIT RACING EQUIPMENT NATIONALS

Site: Norwalk, Ohio.

Schedule: Friday, qualifying, 3:45 & 7:45 p.m.; Saturday, qualifying, 2 & 5:15 p.m.; Sunday, finals, 4 p.m.

Track: Summit Racing Equipment Motorsports Park.

Last year: Blake Alexander was the surprise winner in Top Fuel.

Last race: Mike Salinas took first in Bristol.

Fast facts: Matt Hagan (Funny Car), Tanner Gray (Pro Stock) and Eddie Krawiec (Pro Stock Motorcycle) also won in Ohio in 2018. ...Funny Car point leader Robert Hight, who beat Matt Beckman in Chicago and in the finals in Topeka, has a series-leading four wins so far this season. ...Greg Anderson has three Pro Stock wins in Norwalk.

Next race: New England Nationals, July 5-7, New England Dragway, Epping, New Hampshire.

Online: http://www.nhra.com

OTHER SERIES

WORLD OF OUTLAWS

Friday, Jim Boyd Memorial, Beaver Dam Raceway, Beaver Dam, Wisconsin; Saturday, Dubuque Speedway, Dubuque, Iowa.

Online: http://worldofoutlaws.com/sprintcars

___

More AP auto racing: https://apnews.com/apf-AutoRacing and https://twitter.com/AP

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.