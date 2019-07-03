All Times Eastern

NASCAR CUP SERIES

COKE ZERO SUGAR 400

Site: Daytona Beach, Florida.

Schedule: Thursday, practice, 2:05 & 4:05 p.m. (NBCSN); Friday, qualifying, 5:05 p.m. (NBCSN); Saturday, race, 7:30 p.m., NBC.

Track: Daytona International Speedway (oval, 2.5 miles).

Race distance: 400 miles, 160 laps.

Last year: Erik Jones roared back from 29th to take first at Daytona’s second race of 2018.

Last race: Alex Bowman won in Chicago after qualifying eighth.

Fast facts: It was the first win in 134 starts for the 26-year-old Bowman. He is in his fifth season as a Cup driver. ...NASCAR added 10 laps to each of the first two stages for Saturday’s race. Stage 1 will end after 50 laps and the second stage will be complete after 100. The sanctioning body hopes the change will ensure that fuel mileage won’t dictate the results. ...The series will run at Daytona without restrictor plates this weekend for the first time since 1987.

Next race: Quaker State 400, July 13, Kentucky Speedway, Sparta, Kentucky.

XFINITY SERIES

CIRCLE K FIRECRACKER 250

Site: Daytona Beach.

Schedule: Thursday, practice, 1:05 & 3:05 p.m. (NBCSN); Friday, qualifying, 3:35 p.m. (NBCSN), race, 7:30 p.m., NBCSN.

Track: Daytona International Speedway.

Race distance: 250 miles, 100 laps.

Last year: Kyle Larson capped off a stretch of back-to-back wins at Daytona.

Last race: Cole Custer won Chicago from the front row.

Fast facts: Custer has four wins so far this season. He had collected just a pair of victories in his first three seasons in the series. ...Christopher Bell’s No. 20 car was disqualified last weekend for failing a post-race inspection. Bell, whose Joe Gibbs Racing machine was found to be too low in the front and too high in the back, had finished third. ...Bell is still tied for the series lead with four victories, and he also has a series-high 28 playoff points.

Next race: Alsco 300, July 12, Kentucky Speedway.

TRUCK SERIES

Last race: Brett Moffitt won for the second time in three starts in Chicago.

Next race: Buckle Up In Your Truck 225, July 11, Kentucky Speedway.

FORMULA ONE

Last race: Max Verstappen, 21, won his sixth career race in Austria.

Next race: British Grand Prix, July 14, Silverstone Circuit, Towcester, England.

INDYCAR

REV GROUP GRAND PRIX

Last race: Alexander Rossi dominated Road America for his seventh career win.

Next race: Honda Indy Toronto, July 14, Streets of Toronto, Toronto.

NHRA DRAG RACING

NEW ENGLAND NATIONALS

Site: Epping, New Hampshire.

Schedule: Friday, qualifying, 4 & 6 p.m.; Saturday, qualifying, 2 & 4:30 p.m.; Sunday, finals, 3:45 p.m., FS1.

Track: New England Dragway.

Last year: Steve Torrence took first in New Hampshire.

Last race: Torrence continued his hot streak with a Top Fuel win in Norwalk.

Fast facts: Bob Tasca has won back-to-back Funny Car races for the first time in his career. ...Matt Hagan (Funny Car) also won at Epping in 2018. ...Sixteen-time world champion John Force will head to New Hampshire in search of his 150th win. ...The Mountain Motor Pro Stock class will make the last of four appearances in 2019 this weekend.

Next race: Mile High Nationals, July 19-21, Bandimere Speedway, Morrison, Colorado.

OTHER SERIES

WORLD OF OUTLAWS

Friday-Saturday; FVP Platinum Battery Showdown, Cedar Lake Speedway, New Richmond, Wisconsin.

