All Times Eastern

NASCAR CUP SERIES

GANDER RV 400

Site: Long Pond, Pennsylvania.

Schedule: Saturday, practice, 9:05 & 11:05 a.m. (NBCSN), qualifying, 4:05 p.m.; Sunday, race, 3 p.m., NBCSN.

Track: Pocono Raceway (oval, 2.5 miles).

Race distance: 400 miles, 160 laps.

Last year: Kyle Busch took Pocono’s second race.

Last race: Kevin Harvick won at Loudon.

Fast facts: Busch started 28th in winning a year ago. It was the second-worst grid position for a winner in 2018, surpassing the 32nd spot that Busch had before winning in Richmond last April. ...Jimmie Johnson has slipped to 17th in the playoff picture after back-to-back 30th-place finishes. The seven-time champion is 17 points behind Clint Bowyer on the cutline. ...The last seven races have produced seven different winners.

Next race: Go Bowling at The Glen, August 4, Watkins Glen International, Watkins Glen, New York.

Online: http://www.nascar.com

NASCAR XFINITY SERIES

U.S. CELLULAR 250

Site: Newton, Iowa.

Schedule: Friday, practice, 5:05 p.m. (NBCSN), practice, 7 p.m.; Saturday, qualifying, 12:05 p.m. (NBCSN), race, 5 p.m., NBCSN.

Track: Iowa Speedway (oval, 0.894 miles).

Race distance: 218.75 miles, 250 laps.

Last year: Christopher Bell took first on Iowa’s short track.

Last race: Bell won in New Hampshire.

Fast facts: Bell now has five wins on the season, but his victory at Loudon might have been the most impressive. Bell led 186 out of 200 laps and collected six playoff points ...Bell’s win in Newton in 2018 was his third in a row. ...Tyler Reddick remains on top of the series despite Bell’s dominance. Reddick has 13 top-five finishes in 18 races.

Next race: Zippo 200 at The Glen, August 3, Watkins Glen International.

Online: http://www.nascar.com

NASCAR TRUCK SERIES

GANDER RV 150

Site: Long Pond, Pennsylvania.

Schedule: Friday, practice, 10:35 a.m. & 12:35 p.m., qualifying, 6 p.m. (FS1); Saturday, race, 1 p.m., FOX.

Track: Pocono Raceway.

Race distance: 125 miles, 50 laps.

Last year: Kyle Busch won from the pole.

Last race: Tyler Ankrum won his first career race.

Fast facts: Ankrum’s victory came in just his 12th truck start. The 2018 K&N Pro Series East champion took over after Brett Moffitt ran out of fuel with two laps to go. ...Grant Enfinger enters Pocono with a 34-point lead over Stewart Friesen, with Moffitt 41 points back. ...Matt Crafton hasn’t won in 2019, but he’s been steady. He’s finished in the top-10 11 times.

Next race: Eldora Dirt Derby, August 1, Eldora Speedway, Rossburg, Ohio.

Online: http://www.nascar.com

FORMULA ONE

GERMAN GRAND PRIX

Site: Hockenheim, Germany.

Schedule: Friday, practice, 5 a.m. (ESPN2), practice, 9 a.m. (ESPNU); Saturday, practice, 6 a.m. (ESPN2), qualifying, 9 a.m. (ESPN2); Sunday, race, 9 a.m., ESPN.

Track: Hockenheim Ring (circuit, 2.84 miles).

Race distance: 190.4 miles, 67 laps.

Last year: Lewis Hamilton took first after starting 14th.

Last race: Hamilton won for the fifth time in six races in Britain.

Fast facts: No one came from farther back to win a race than Hamilton at Hockenheim last season. The next closest was Daniel Ricciardo, who started sixth in Shanghai. ... Kimi Raikkonen set the lap record at Hockenheim in 2004 at 1:13.7. ...Hamilton has led 312 of the 612 laps he’s run so far in 2019. Monaco’s Charles Leclerc, who is fifth in the standings, is second with 118 laps led.

Next race: Hungarian Grand Prix, August 4, Hungaroring, Budapest.

Online: http://www.formula1.com

INDYCAR

HONDA INDY 200

Site: Lexington, Ohio

Schedule: Friday, practice, 11:20 a.m., practice, 3:15 p.m.; Saturday, practice, 10:30 a.m., qualifying, 2:35 p.m. (NBCSN); Sunday, race, 4 p.m., NBC.

Track: Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course (circuit, 2.258 miles).

Race distance: 203.2 miles, 90 laps.

Last year: Alexander Rossi led 66 of 90 laps to win in Ohio.

Last race: Josef Newgarden won the weather-delayed race in Iowa.

Fast facts: Newgarden extended his lead over Alexander Rossi to 29 points with last weekend’s victory at Iowa Speedway. That race was delayed by nearly five hours because of rain and lightning. ...Spencer Pigot, the 2015 Indy Lights champion, finished fifth last week after qualifying just 19th. ...Zach Veach was a season-best seventh at Iowa. It was just the third top-10 finish of 2019 for the second-year driver.

Next race: ABC Supply 500, August 18, Pocono Raceway, Long Pond, Pennsylvania.

Online: http://www.indycar.com

NHRA DRAG RACING

SONOMA NATIONALS

Site: Sonoma, California.

Schedule: Friday, qualifying, 12:15 & 3:15 p.m., Saturday, qualifying, 10:20 a.m. & 3:15 p.m.; Sunday, finals, 4 p.m., FOX.

Track: Sonoma Raceway.

Last year: Blake Alexander took Top Fuel honors in Sonoma.

Last event: Steve Torrence won yet again in Colorado.

Fast facts: Robert Hight (Funny Car), Jeg Coughlin (Pro Stock) and LE Tonglet (Pro Stock Motorcycle) are also defending champions of this event. ...John Force has a series-leading eight Funny Car wins at Sonoma. Doug Kalitta has won there five times in Top Fuel, and Greg Anderson has five as well in Pro Stock.

Next event: Northwest Nationals, August 2-4, Pacific Raceways, Kent, Washington.

Online: http://www.nhra.com

OTHER SERIES

WORLD OF OUTLAWS

Friday-Saturday; Summer Nationals, Williams Grove Speedway, Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania.

Online: http://worldofoutlaws.com/sprintcars

