All Times Eastern

NASCAR CUP SERIES

Last race: Denny Hamlin held off Matt DiBenedetto in Bristol.

Next race: Bojangles’ Southern 500, Sept. 1, Darlington Raceway, Darlington, South Carolina.

Online: http://www.nascar.com

NASCAR XFINITY SERIES

CTECH MANUFACTURING 180

Site: Elkhart Lake, Wisconsin.

Schedule: Friday, practice, 1:35 & 3:35 p.m.; Saturday, qualifying, 11:40 a.m., race, 3 p.m., NBCSN.

Track: Road America (circuit, 4.048 miles).

Race distance: 182.16 miles, 45 laps.

Last year: Justin Allgaier won after starting 11th.

Last race: Tyler Reddick snapped Chevrolet’s five-race winless skid.

Fast facts: Reddick’s win at Bristol was his fourth of the season and the seventh of his career. He also has a series-leading 19 top-10s in 22 starts. ...Christopher Bell and Cole Custer each have five wins, and Custer leads the series with five poles. ...The nine previous races at Road America produced nine different winners.

Next race: Sport Clips Haircuts VFW 200, Aug. 31, Darlington Raceway.

Online: http://www.nascar.com

NASCAR TRUCK SERIES

CHEVROLET SILVERADO 250

Site: Bowmanville, Ontario.

Schedule: Saturday, practice, 9:35 & 11:35 a.m.; Sunday, qualifying, 9:30 a.m. (FS2), race, 2:30 p.m., FS1.

Track: Canadian Tire Motorsport Park (road, 2.459 miles).

Race distance: 160 miles, 64 laps.

Last year: Justin Haley led the final two laps in Canada.

Last race: Brett Moffitt won from the pole in Bristol.

Fast facts: Moffitt has now won nine races dating back to the start of last season. ...Ross Chastain has won twice since his apparent victory in Iowa was overturned after his truck was disqualified. He’s 16 points behind Moffitt for the series lead. ...Grant Enfinger, the regular season champion, has yet to win a race in 2019. He’s in fourth place heading to Canada.

Next race: World of Westgate 200, Sept. 13, Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

Online: http://www.nascar.com

FORMULA ONE

Last race: Lewis Hamilton won his eighth race of the season in Hungary.

Next race: Belgian Grand Prix, Sept. 1, Spa-Francorchamps Circuit, Stavelot, Belgium.

Online: http://www.formula1.com

INDYCAR

BOMMARITO AUTOMOTIVE GROUP 500

Site: Madison, Illinois.

Schedule: Friday, practice, 2 p.m., qualifying, 6 p.m. (NBCSN), practice, 9:15 p.m.; Saturday, race, 8:45 p.m., NBCSN

Track: World Wide Technology Raceway at Gateway (oval, 1.25 miles).

Race distance: 310 miles, 248 laps.

Last year: Will Power overcame Scott Dixon outside of St. Louis.

Last race: Power won his first race of 2019 at Pocono.

Fast facts: Power has now won at least one race in 13 consecutive seasons, and he’s taken Pocono three times in four starts. .. Santino Ferrucci finished a career-high fourth last weekend. ...Josef Newgarden increased his lead over Alexander Rossi to 35 points after Rossi was collected in a five-car wreck on the opening lap. ...Dixon is just 52 points off of Newgarden’s pace. He’s in fourth heading to Oregon.

Next race: Grand Prix of Portland, Sept. 1, Portland International Raceway, Portland, Oregon.

Online: http://www.indycar.com

NHRA DRAG RACING

Last event: Leah Pritchett won in Top Fuel in Minnesota.

Next event: Chevrolet Performance U.S. Nationals, Aug. 28-Sept. 2, Lucas Oil Raceway, Indianapolis, Indiana.

Online: http://www.nhra.com

OTHER SERIES

WORLD OF OUTLAWS

Friday, Outlaw Showdown, Black Hills Speedway, Rapid City, South Dakota; Saturday, The Brawl at Big Sky Speedway, Shepherd, Montana.

Online: http://worldofoutlaws.com/sprintcars

___

More AP auto racing: https://apnews.com/apf-AutoRacing and https://twitter.com/AP

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.