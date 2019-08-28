All Times Eastern

NASCAR CUP SERIES

BOJANGLES SOUTHERN 500

Site: Darlington, South Carolina.

Schedule: Friday, practice, 2:05 & 4:05 p.m. (NBCSN); Saturday, qualifying, 2:05 p.m. (NBCSN); Sunday, race, 6 p.m., NBCSN.

Track: Darlington Raceway (oval, 1.366 miles).

Race distance: 501.32 miles, 367 laps.

Last year: Brad Keselowski won Darlington’s fall race.

Last race: Denny Hamlin took first at Bristol.

Fast facts: Keselowski’s victory last season in South Carolina was the first of three in a row. He went on to claim Indianapolis and Las Vegas as well. ...After a rare bye week, Kyle Busch heads to Darlington with a 39-point lead over Joey Logano and a 77-point lead over Denny Hamlin. Busch also leads Cup drivers with wins (four), stage wins (nine), top-10s (20) and laps led (1,048).

Next race: Big Machine Vodka 400 at the Brickyard, Sept. 8, Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Indianapolis.

Online: http://www.nascar.com

NASCAR XFINITY SERIES

VFW 200

Site: Darlington.

Schedule: Friday, practice, 1:05 & 3:05 p.m. (NBCSN); Saturday, qualifying, 12:35 p.m. (NBCSN), race, 4 p.m., NBC.

Track: Darlington Raceway.

Race distance: 200.8 miles, 147 laps.

Last year: Keselowski took first after starting ninth.

Last race: Christopher Bell won for the first time in a month at Road America.

Fast facts: Last week’s win in Wisconsin was the first on a road course for Bell. Austin Cindric, winner of the last two road races in the series, finished second. ... Dale Earnhardt Jr. tweeted last week that he still plans to compete in Saturday’s race despite getting involved in a plane crash while attempting to travel to Bristol Motor Speedway. The retired Earnhardt, 44, finished fourth at Richmond in his only Xfinity race of the season a year ago.

Next race: Indiana 250, Sept. 7, Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

Online: http://www.nascar.com

NASCAR TRUCK SERIES

Last race: Defending series champion Brett Moffitt won in Canada.

Next race: World of Westgate 200, Sept. 13, Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

Online: http://www.nascar.com

FORMULA ONE

BELGIAN GRAND PRIX

Site: Stavelot, Belgium.

Schedule: Friday, practice, 5 a.m. (ESPN2), practice, 9 a.m. (ESPNU); Saturday, practice, 6 a.m. (ESPN2), qualifying, 9 a.m.; Sunday, race, 9 a.m., ESPN2.

Track: Spa-Francorchamps Circuit (4.35 miles).

Race distance: 191.4 miles, 44 laps.

Last year: Sebastian Vettel led every lap to win in Belgium.

Last race: Lewis Hamilton won his eighth race of the season in Hungary.

Fast facts: Vettel was the only driver besides Hamilton to win in a stretch of seven races when he beat Hamilton in Stavelot a year ago. ...Stavelot is the longest track on the current F1 calendar at just over seven kilometers. The circuit was originally built in 1921 and was a host track when the series started in 1950. ...F1 announced in June that the Belgian race will be on the schedule through at least 2021

Next race: Italian Grand Prix, Sept. 8, Monza National Autodrome, Monza, Italy.

Online: http://www.formula1.com

INDYCAR

GRAND PRIX OF PORTLAND

Site: Portland, Oregon.

Schedule: Friday, practice, 1:50 p.m., practice, 5:40 p.m. (NBCSN); Saturday, practice, 2 p.m., qualifying, 3 p.m. (NBCSN); Sunday, race, 3 p.m., NBC.

Track: Portland International Raceway (road, 1.96 miles).

Race distance: 206.5 miles, 105 laps.

Last year: Takuma Sato won after starting just 20th.

Last race: Sato took first at Gateway.

Fast facts: Sato, 42, joined Ed Carpenter, 38, and Tony Kanaan, 44, atop the podium at Gateway in a race dominated by veterans. It was Carpenter’s best finish since crossing second at the 2018 Indianapolis 500, and it was Kanaan’s best effort since he was the runner-up at Texas two years ago. ...With two races left, Josef Newgarden has a 38-point lead on the field. Simon Pagenaud is second and Alexander Rossi is in third, 46 points behind Newgarden.

Next race: Firestone Grand Prix of Monterey, Sept. 22, Laguna Seca Raceway, Monterey, California.

Online: http://www.indycar.com

NHRA DRAG RACING

CHEVROLET PERFORMANCE U.S. NATIONALS

Site: Indianapolis.

Schedule: Friday, qualifying, 7:15 p.m.; Saturday, qualifying, 1:15 & 4:15 p.m.; Sunday, qualifying, 1:15 & 4:15 p.m. (FS1); Monday, finals, 1 p.m., FOX.

Track: Lucas Oil Raceway.

Last year: Terry McMillen won in Top Fuel.

Last race: Leah Pritchett won Top Fuel in Minnesota.

Fast facts: JR Todd (Funny Car) Tanner Gray (Pro Stock) and LE Tonglet (Pro Stock Motorcycle) also won at Indy in 2018. ...The U.S. Nationals have been held every year since 1955. Kansas City, Oklahoma City and Detroit hosted the event before it found a home at Lucas Oil Raceway in 1961. ... Tony Schumacher has the most wins at the event with 10 in Top Fuel. ...This weekend’s event will be the last before the postseason starts in two weeks.

Next race: Mopar Express Lane Nationals, Sept. 12-15, Maple Grove Raceway, Mohnton, Pennsylvania.

Online: http://www.nhra.com

OTHER SERIES

WORLD OF OUTLAWS

Friday-Saturday, Skagit Speedway, Burlington, Washington; Monday, Grays Harbor Raceway, Elma, Washington.

Online: http://worldofoutlaws.com/sprintcars

