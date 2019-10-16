Last race: Ryan Blaney won the third Cup race of his career.

Fast facts: Blaney beat Ryan Newman by .007 seconds, the sixth-closest finish in series history, to clinch a spot in the Round of 8. He and Kyle Larson are the only drivers to have secured a spot in the next round, setting up some serious competition this weekend for the remaining six spots. ...All 12 playoff drivers were impacted some way on Monday at Talladega, the most severe involved the midair flip of Brendan Gaughan’s car No. 62. That wreck cost Kyle Busch, Kevin Harvick and Brad Keselowski a shot at the checkered flag.

Next race: First Data 500, Oct. 27, Martinsville Speedway, Martinsville, Virginia.

Online: http://www.nascar.com

NASCAR XFINITY SERIES

KANSAS LOTTERY 300

Site: Kansas City, Kansas.

Schedule: Friday, practice, 3:05 & 5:05 p.m. (NBCSN); Saturday, qualifying, 12:05 p.m., race, 3 p.m., NBC.

Track: Kansas Speedway.

Race distance: 300 miles, 200 laps.

Last year: John Hunter Nemechek won the fall start in Kansas City.

Last race: Cole Custer won a playoff race in Dover.

Fast facts: The Round of 8 in the Xfinity series is set. Custer, Christopher Bell, Tyler Reddick, Austin Cindric, Noah Gragson, Chase Briscoe, Justin Allgaier and Michael Annett are the drivers left in contention for the title. Custer and Bell both have seven wins this season to lead the series. ... Hunter Nemechek, Justin Haley, Ryan Sieg and Brandon Jones were eliminated at Dover. Jones saw his hopes dashed when he ran into teammate Harrison Burton after Burton spun out on the opening lap.

Next race: O’Reilly Auto Parts 300, Nov. 2, Texas Motor Speedway, Fort Worth, Texas.

Online: http://www.nascar.com

NASCAR TRUCK SERIES

Last race: Spencer Boyd won his first career truck race.

Next race: NASCAR Hall of Fame 200, Oct. 26, Martinsville Speedway.

Online: http://www.nascar.com

FORMULA ONE

Last race: Valtteri Bottas took first in Japan, and Mercedes won the constructor’s championship.

Next race: Mexican Grand Prix, Oct. 27, Hermanos Rodríguez Autodrome, Mexico City.

Online: http://www.formula1.com

DRAG RACING

TEXAS FALL NATIONALS

Site: Ennis, Texas.

Schedule: Friday, qualifying, 2:30 & 6 p.m.; Saturday, qualifying, 12 & 3:30 p.m.; Sunday, finals, 2:45 p.m.

Track: Texas Motorplex.

Last year: Steve Torrence took first in Top Fuel.

Last race: Steve Torrence won yet again last week in Charlotte.

Fast facts: Torrence reclaimed first place with his first win since July on Monday. Torrence, who has nine wins in 2019, ran a 3.772 final lap to jump back ahead by 30 points over Doug Kalitta. ...Kalitta lost to Torrence in Charlotte, as he ran a 4.090 at zMax Dragway. ...Brittany Force, the 2017 world champion, is in third, 92 points back of Torrence. ... Sean Bellemeur clinched his second consecutive Top Alcohol Funny Car national championship on Monday, beating Shane Westerfield in the semifinal round to lock up the title on points.

Next race: Dodge NHRA Nationals, Oct. 31-Nov. 3, The Strip at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, Las Vegas.

Online: http://www.nhra.com

OTHER SERIES

WORLD OF OUTLAWS

Friday, Lakeside Speedway, Kansas City, Kan.; Saturday, Lake Ozark Speedway, Eldon, Mo.

Online: http://worldofoutlaws.com/sprintcars

