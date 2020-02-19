Last race: Denny Hamlin won the Daytona 500 for the third time in five years
Fast facts: A one-day delay in the running of the Daytona 500 forced a cancellation of the hauler parade in Las Vegas. ... Brad Keselowski has won three of the last eight races here and Kevin Harvick and Martin Truex Jr. have each won two.
Next race: Auto Club 400, March 1, Auto Cub Speedway, Fontana, California
Online: http://www.nascar.com
NASCAR XFINITY SERIES
Boyd Gaming 300
Site: Las Vegas
Schedule: Practice, Friday, 2:35 p.m. (FS2), qualifying, Saturday, 1:05 p.m. (FS1); race, Saturday, 4 p.m., (FS1)
Track: Las Vegas Motor Speedway
Race distance: 300 miles, 200 laps
Last year: Kyle Busch gained one of his four series victories in seven starts
Last race: Noah Gragson won the season opener at Daytona
Fast facts: Five different drivers have won the last five races here. ... Harrison Burton held off Timmy Hill for second at Dayton as both had career-best finishes. ... Before qualifying, Hill’s team was penalized for manipulating bodywork on the nose of the car. It was fined $50,000 and docked 75 points in the owner standings and crew chief Sebastian Laforge was suspended six races. He has five more to serve on his suspension.
Next race: Production Alliance Group 300, Feb. 29, Auto Club Speedway, Fontana, California
Online: http://www.nascar.com
NASCAR TRUCK SERIES
Strat 200
Site: Las Vegas
Schedule: Practice, 11:05 a.m., Friday; qualifying, 5:05 p.m., Friday (FS1); race, 9 p.m., Friday (FS1)
Track: Las Vegas Motor Speedway
Race distance: 134 laps, 201 miles
Last year: Kyle Busch won his second consecutive race in the series and the second of four straight
Last race: Grant Enfinger held off Jordan Anderson in overtime to win by 0.010 seconds
Fast facts: Busch started five times last season and won all five races. ... Entfinger broke a 28-race winless streak last week while Codie Rohrbaugh finished third, followed by rookie Derek Kraus and Natalie Decker. ... Her finish was the highest ever by a female driver in the series.
Next race: Georgia 200, March 14, Atlanta Motor Speedway
Online: http://www.nascar.com
FORMULA ONE
Last race: Lewis Hamilton won the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix
Next race: Season-opening Australian Grand Prix, March 15,
Online: http://www.formula1.com
INDYCAR
Last race: Colton Herta won the Firestone Grand Prix of Monterey last September
Next race: Season-opening Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg, Florida.
Online: http://www.indycar.com
NHRA
Last event: Doug Kalitta won the Winternationals in Pomona, California, to kick off the 2020 season
Next event: Arizona Nationals, Feb. 23, Wild Horse Pass Motorsports Park, Chandler, Arizona
Online: http://www.nhra.com
WORLD OF OUTLAWS SPRINT CARS
Next event: March 13, Cotton Bowl Speedway, Paige, Texas; March 14, LoneStar Speedway, Kilgore, Texas.
Online: https://worldofoutlaws.com
