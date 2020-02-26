Last race: Joey Logano won after starting fifth at Las Vegas
Fast facts: Ryan Blaney leads the points standings with 85, three better than Joey Logano. ... Seven-time series champion Jimmie Johnson leads all drivers with six career victories at Auto Club Speedway, but hasn’t won on the track since 2016. ... No driver has two top-five finishes through two races and only two — Kyle Larson and Kevin Harvick — have top-10 runs in both events. ... Chase Elliott has led the most laps (93), one more than Harvick, through two events.
Next race: FanShield 500, March 8, Phoenix Raceway
Online: http://www.nascar.com
NASCAR XFINITY SERIES
Production Alliance Group 300
Site: Fontana, California
Schedule: Friday, practice, 3:05 p.m. and 5 p.m. (FS1); Saturday, qualifying, 1:05 p.m., and race, 4 p.m. (FS1)
Track: Auto Club Speedway (2 miles)
Race distance: 300 miles, 150 laps
Last year: Cole Custer won from the third starting position
Last race: Chase Briscoe won after starting second at Las Vegas
Fast facts: Chase Briscoe, week 1 winner Noah Gragson and Harrison Burton lead the standings and have all finished in the top five in both races. ... Briscoe has led a series-best 94 laps. Next best is Justin Allgaier with 86, who is ninth in points. ... Cole Custer, Allgaier and Tyler Reddick are the top three performers in the last four events at Auto Club Speedway.
Next race: LS Tractor 200, March 7, Phoenix Raceway
Online: http://www.nascar.com
NASCAR TRUCK SERIES
Last race: Kyle Busch won at Las Vegas after starting third
Next race: Georgia 200, March 14, Atlanta Motor Speedway
Online: http://www.nascar.com
FORMULA ONE
Last race: Lewis Hamilton won the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix
Next race: Season-opening Australian Grand Prix, March 15, Melbourne, Australia
Online: http://www.formula1.com
INDYCAR
Last race: Colton Herta won the Firestone Grand Prix of Monterey last September
Next race: Season-opening Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg, March 15, St. Petersburg, Florida.
Online: http://www.indycar.com
NHRA
Last event: Steve Torrence won in top fuel and Tommy Johnson Jr. in funny car at the NHRA Arizona Nationals.
Next event: AMALIE Motor Oil NHRA Gatornationals, March 15, Gainesville Raceway, Gainesville, Florida.
Online: http://www.nhra.com
WORLD OF OUTLAWS SPRINT CARS
Next event: March 13, Cotton Bowl Speedway, Paige, Texas; March 14, LoneStar Speedway, Kilgore, Texas.
Online: https://worldofoutlaws.com
