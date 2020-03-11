Last race: In overtime, Joey Logano won for the second time this season at Phoenix

Fast facts: Logano’s victory came after he was penalized for an uncontrolled tire and sent to the rear of the field on the 138th lap. ... Despite being the first two-time winner this season, Logano still trails Kevin Harvick by one point in the driver standings. Harvick hasn’t finished outside the top 10 in any of the four races run thus far. ... Jimmie Johnson leads active drivers with five victories at AMS. Kurt Busch is next with three.

Next race: Dixie Vodka 400, March 22, Homestead-Miami Speedway

Online: http://www.nascar.com

NASCAR XFINITY SERIES

EchoPark 250

Site: Atlanta

Schedule: Friday, practice, 2:35 p.m. and 5:02 p.m. (FS1); Saturday, qualifying, 11:05 a.m. and race, 4 p.m. (FS1).

Track: Atlanta Motor Speedway

Race distance: 251 miles (163 laps)

Last year: Christopher Bell won after starting third

Last race: At Phoenix, Brandon Jones became the fourth winner in as many races

Fast facts: Points leader Harrison Burton kept alive his streak of finishing in the top five in all four races thus far with a second-place run at Phoenix. ... Chase Briscoe is three points behind. ... Bell’s victory last season was his first of his series-best eight for the season. He also shared the series lead with six poles and his 2,005 laps led were more than twice the number of any other racer, but he still finished third in the driver standings.

Next race: 202Census.gov 300, March 21, Homestead-Miami Speedway

Online: http://www.nascar.com

NASCAR TRUCK SERIES

Vet Tix Camping World 200

Site: Atlanta

Schedule: Friday, practice, 1:35 p.m. and 4:32 p.m. (FS1); Saturday, qualifying, 10:05 a.m., and race, 1:30 p.m. FS1

Track: Atlanta Motor Speedway

Race distance: 202.02 miles (130 laps)

Last year: Kyle Busch won in the first of four consecutive victories in the series

Last race: Kyle Busch won at Las Vegas after starting third

Fast facts: Points leader Austin Hill, Johnny Sauter and Sheldon Creed have had top-10 finishes in both races run this season. ... Christopher Bell is the last driver to win from the pole position. He did that in 2017. ... The last five starts at Atlanta have been won by five different drivers: Busch, Brett Moffitt, Bell, John H Nemechek and Matt Crafton.

Next race: Homestead 200, March 20, Homestead-Miami Speedway

Online: http://www.nascar.com

FORMULA ONE

Rolex Australian Grand Prix

Site: Melbourne, Australia

Schedule: Thursday, practice, 9 p.m.; Friday, practice, 1 a.m. and 11 p.m.; Saturday, qualifying, 2 a.m.; Sunday, race, 1:10 a.m.

Track: Melbourne Grand Prix Circuit

Race distance: 58 laps (191.118 miles)

Last year: Valtteri Bottas won after starting second

Last race: Lewis Hamilton won from the pole in Abu Dhabi

Fast facts: Hamilton won 11 of 21 races last season and Bottas, his Mercedes teammate, was next-best with four victories. ... Only five drivers claimed victories last season.

Next race: Bahrain Grand Prix, March 22, Bahrain

Online: http://www.formula1.com

INDYCAR

Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg

Site: St. Petersburg, Florida

Schedule: Friday, practice, 10:45 a.m. and 3 p.m.; Saturday, practice, 10:45 a.m., and qualifying, 2:40 p.m.; Sunday, race, 3:20 p.m. (NBCSN)

Track: St. Petersburg (1.8 miles)

Race distance: 198 miles, 110 laps

Last year: Eventual series champion Josef Newgarden won after starting second

Last race: Colton Herta won the 2019 finale at Laguna Seca

Fast facts: Newgarden also won the championship in 2017. ... Seven drivers won races last season, led by Newgarden with four and Team Penske teammate Simon Pagenaud with three. The other five winners all won at least twice.

Next race: Honda Grand Prix of Alabama, April 5, Barber Motorosports Park, Birmingham, Alabama

Online: http://www.indycar.com

NHRA DRAG RACING

AMALIE Motor Oil NHRA Gatornationals

Site: Gainesville, Florida

Schedule: Friday, qualifying, 2:30 p.m. and 5:30 p.m.; Saturday, qualifying, 12:45 p.m. and 3:30 p.m.; Sunday, eliminations, noon and 1:40 p.m., semifinals, 2:55 p.m., and finals, 4:20 p.m.

Track: Gainesville Raceway

Last year: Richie Crampton won in top fuel and Roberty Hight won in funny car

Last event: Steve Torrence won in top fuel and Tommy Johnson Jr. in funny car at the NHRA Arizona Nationals.

Fast facts: Doug Kalitta leads the top fuel standings by 59 points over Brittany Force after two events and Jack Beckman leads the funny car standings by 45 points over Tommy Johnson Jr., also after two events.

Next event: NHRA Four-Wide Nationals, April 3-5, Las Vegas

Online: http://www.nhra.com

OTHER SERIES

Friday, NOS Energy Drink Sprint Cars, Cotton Bowl Speedway, Paige, Texas; Saturday, East Texas Lone Star Shootout, Lonestar Speedway, Kilgore, Texas.

Online: http://worldofoutlaws.com/sprintcars

