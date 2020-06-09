Fast facts: Ryan Blaney will start on the pole with Aric Almirola joining him on the front row. The lineup was determined by random draw. ... Jimmie Johnson (five) and Denny Hamlin combined to win nine straight events on the track from the spring of 2006 to the fall of 2010. ... Johnson leads active drivers with nine victories on the 0.526-mile oval. ... Five different drivers, none named Johnson or Hamlin, have won the last five races on the track.
Next race: Dixie Vodka 400, Homestead-Miami Speedway, Homestead, Florida, June 14
NASCAR XFINITY SERIES
Hooters 250
Site: Homestead, Florida
Schedule: Saturday, race, 3:30 p.m. (FOX)
Track: Homestead-Miami Speedway
Race distance: 167 laps, 250 miles.
Last year at Homestead: Tyler Reddick won the final race of the year
Last race: A.J. Allmendinger won on a NASCAR oval for the first time in his career at Atlanta.
Fast facts: Points leader Chase Briscoe and No, 2 Noah Gragson have each won two of the eight previous starts this season. ... Third-place Harrison Burton has finished in the top 10 in every race this season.
Next race: NASCAR Xfinity Series 250, Homestead, Miami, Sunday, June 14
NASCAR TRUCK SERIES
Baptist Health 200
Site: Homestead, Florida
Schedule: Saturday, race, 7:30 p.m. (FOX)
Track: Homestead-Miami Speedway
Race distance: 134 laps, 201 miles.
Last year at Homestead: Austin Hill won the final race of the year
Last race: Grant Enfinger passed local favorite Austin Hill on the final lap to win at Atlanta.
Fast facts: Enfinger is the only series regular with a victory, and he’s won two of the four starts, but still stands just third in points behind Austin Hill and Zane Smith.
Next race: Pocono Organics 150, Pocono Raceway, June 27
FORMULA ONE
Last race: Lewis Hamilton won from the pole in Abu Dhabi to end last season.
Next race: The season opener will be the Formula One Rolex, Austria, July 3
INDYCAR
Last race: Scott Dixon, a five-time IndyCar champion, won the season opener at Texas.
Next race: GMR Grand Prix, Indianapolis, July 4
NHRA DRAG RACING
Last event: Steve Torrence won in Top Fuel and Tommy Johnson Jr. won in Funny Car at the NHRA Arizona Nationals in February.
Next event: NHRA Mello Yello Drag Racing Event, July 11-12, Indianapolis
OTHER SERIES
Bronwells Big Guns Bash, Knoxville Raceway, Knoxvile, Iowa
