Last race: Ryan Blaney passed Kevin Harvick on the final lap at Talladega Superspeedway and held off Erik Jones for his first victory of the season.
Fast facts: Harvick leads Joey Logano by 23 points in the driver standings with Blaney another two points behind. ... Blaney’s victory means all three Team Penske drivers have won at least one race this season. ... The top eight drivers in the standings have accounted for all 13 wins in the series.
Next race: Big Machine Hand Sanitizer 400, July 5, Indianapolis Motor Speedway.
Online: http://www.nascar.com
NASCAR XFINITY SERIES
Pocono Green 225
Site: Long Pond, Pennsylvania
Schedule: Sunday, race, 12:30 p.m.
Track: Pocono Raceway
Race distance: 90 laps, 225 miles
Last year: Cole Custer won from the pole.
Last race: Justin Haley passed Jeb Burton for the lead and beat teammate Ross Chastain in a three-lap dash to the finish at Talladega Superspeedway, his first victory in the series.
Fast facts: Noah Gragson (two wins) leads Chase Briscoe (series-best three wins) by 15 points through 11 races. ... Fifth-place Harrison Burton leads all drivers with 10 top-10 finishes.
Next race: Pennzoil 150, July 4, Indianapolis Motor Speedway,
Online: http://www.nascar.com
NASCAR TRUCK SERIES
Pocono Organics 150
Site: Long Pond, Pennsylvania
Schedule: Saturday, race, 12:30 p.m.
Track: Pocono Raceway
Race distance: 60 laps, 150 miles
Last year: Ross Chastain won from the No. 2 starting spot
Last race: Kyle Busch won at Miami-Homestead Speedway despite starting last and going a lap down.
Fast facts: Austin Hill, winless through five races but with a top-five run in each race, leads also winless Christian Eckes by 44 points in the standings. ... Two-time winner Grant Elfinger is third, another four points back.
Next race: Buckle Up In Your Truck 225, Sparta, Kentucky, July 11.
Online: http://www.nascar.com
FORMULA ONE
Last race: Lewis Hamilton won from the pole in Abu Dhabi to end last season.
Next race: Season opener, Austria Grand Prix, July 5.
Online: http://www.formula1.com
INDYCAR
Last race: Scott Dixon, a five-time IndyCar champion, won the season opener at Texas.
Next race: GMR Grand Prix, Indianapolis Motor Speedway, July 4.
Online: www.indycar.com
NHRA DRAG RACING
Last event: Steve Torrence won in Top Fuel and Tommy Johnson Jr. won in Funny Car at the NHRA Arizona Nationals in February.
Next event: NHRA Mello Yello event, July 11-12, Indianapolis
Online: http://www.nhra.com
OTHER SERIES
World of Outlaws AGCO Jackson Nationals, Jackson, Minnesota, June 25-27.
Online: http://worldofoutlaws.com/sprintcars
___
More AP auto racing: https://apnews.com/apf-AutoRacing and https://twitter.com/AP
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.