Last race: Cole Custer pulled off a daring four-wide pass for the lead on the final lap to win the Quaker State 400 at Kentucky Speedway, the rookie’s first career victory.
Fast facts: Custer was the first rookie to win in the Cup Series in four years. ... Custer beat Martin Truex Jr. by .271 seconds for the victory. ... Custer led five laps at Kentucky, the first laps he’d ever led in the Cup series.
Next race: O’Reilly Auto Parts 400, Texas Motor Speedway, Sunday, July 19
NASCAR XFINITY SERIES
My Bariatric Solution 300
Site: Fort Worth, Texas
Schedule: Saturday, race, 3 p.m.
Track: Texas Motor Speedway
Race distance: 200 laps, 300 miles
Last year: Christopher Bell won after starting third.
Last race: Austin Cindric won on back-to-back nights at Kentucky Speedway.
Fast facts: Cindric led 130 of the 200 laps on Friday night and became the first driver since Richard Petty in 1971 to win in a NASCAR series on consecutive nights.
Next race: Kansas 1, Saturday, July 25
NASCAR TRUCK SERIES
Vankor 350
Site: Fort Worth, Texas
Schedule: Saturday, race, 8 p.m.
Track: Texas Motor Speedway
Race distance: 145 laps, 217 miles
Last year: Christopher Bell won after starting third.
Last race: Sheldon Creed gained his first career series victory after lightning and rain caused the race to be shortened to 71 of 150 laps at Kentucky Speedway.
Fast facts: Creed’s victory vaulted him to second in points, 46 behind Austin Hill. Ben Rhodes is third, another 11 points back. ... Two-race winner Grant Enfinger is fifth in points, 72 of the lead, through seven races.
Next race: Kansas I at Kansas Speedway, Friday, July 24
FORMULA ONE
Aramco Hungarian Grand Prix
Site: Budapest, Hungary
Schedule: Practice, Friday, 5 a.m-6:30 a.m., 9 a.m.—10:30 a.m.; Saturday, practice, 6 a.m.-7 a.m., qualifying, 9 a.m.-10 a.m.; Sunday, race, 9:10 a.m.
Track: Hungaroring
Race distance: 70 laps, 2.72 miles per lap
Last year: Six-time series champion won from the third starting spot
Last race: Hamilton won the Styrian Grand Prix from the pole, his 85th career victory, six shy of Michael Schumacher’s Formula One record
Fast facts: Teammate Valtteri Bottas leads Hamilton by six in the point standings.
Next race: Great Britain Grand Prix, July 31-Aug, 2.
INDYCAR
Iowa Race 1 and Iowa Race 2
Site: Newton, Iowa
Schedule: Friday, practice, 2 p.m.-3:30 p.m., qualifying, 5:30 p.m.-6:30 p.m.; race 8:30 p.m.
Track: Iowa Speedway
Last year: Josef Newgarden won after starting third.
Last race: Felix Rosenqvist won at Elkhart Lake.
Fast facts: Scott Dixon, winner of the first three races of the season, remains atop the points standings. He leads Colton Herta by 54 points through four races.
Next race: Honda 200 at Mid-Ohio, Aug. 9
NHRA DRAG RACING
Lucas Oil Summernationals
Site: Indianapolis, Indiana
OTHER SERIES
Don Martin Memorial Silver Cup
Sarver, Pennsylvannia, July 25-26
