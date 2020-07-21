Fast facts: Kevin Harvick, who shares the series lead with four victories through 18 races, leads Ryan Blaney by 91 points in the driver standings. Harvick has finished in the top 10 in all but three races. Keselowski is third, 106 points behind. ... This is the first of two races at Kansas this season. The series will return on Oct. 18 in the playoffs. ... Dillon’s victory was just his second top-five finish of the season. ... Kyle Busch remains winless.

Next race: Foxwoods Resort Casino 301, Aug. 2, New Hampshire Motor Speedway.

Online: http://www.nascar.com

NASCAR XFINITY SERIES

Kansas Lottery 250

Site: Kansas City, Kansas.

Schedule: Saturday, race, 5 p.m. (NBCSN).

Track: Kansas Speedway.

Race distance: 167 laps, 250 miles.

Last year: Brandon Jones won from the No. 2 starting spot

Last race: Austin Cindric gained his third victory in a row after Kyle Busch’s car failed its post-race inspection and was disqualified.

Fast facts: Cindric was winless through 13 races before this streak. He has moved within 24 points of series leader Chase Briscoe. ... Briscoe’s five victories continue to lead the series. ... Noah Gragson is third in points, 48 behind Briscoe, and winless Ross Chastain is fourth with a series-best 14 finishes in the top 10.

Next race: Henry 180, Aug. 8, Road America, Elkhart Lake, Wisconsin

Online: http://www.nascar.com

NASCAR TRUCK SERIES

Gander RV and Outdoors Race 1 (Friday) and Race 2 (Saturday)

Site: Kansas City, Kansas.

Schedule: Friday, race, 7 p.m. (FS1); Saturday, race, 1:30 p.m. (FS1).

Track: Kansas Speedway.

Race distance: Each race will cover 134 laps, 200 miles.

Last year: Ross Chastain won the only truck race of the year at Kansas after starting sixth.

Last race: Kyle Busch held off rookie Christian Eckes by 0.777 seconds at Texas for his third victory in the series this season.

Fast facts: Non-winner Austin Hill remains atop the driver standings by 22 points over Ben Rhodes through eight races. ... Sheldon Creed is the top race-winner in the standings and is 32 points off the pace. ... Series regulars have won just three of the eight races run, the same number Kyle Busch has won in five starts.

Next race: Gander RV and Outdoors at Michigan International Speedway,

Online: http://www.nascar.com

FORMULA ONE

Pirelli British Grand Prix

Site: Silverstone, England.

Schedule: Friday, practice, 6 a.m.-7:30 a.m. and 10 a.m.-11:30 a.m.; Saturday, practice, 6 a.m.-7 a.m., and qualifying, 9 a.m.-10 a.m.; Sunday, race, 9:10 a.m. (ESPN).

Track: Silverstone Circuit.

Race distance: 52 laps, 190.3 miles.

Last year: Six-time series champion Lewis Hamilton won the lone race at Silverstone.

Last race: Hamilton led all but one lap for his 86th career victory at Budapest’s Hungaroring.

Fast facts: Hamilton’s victory was his second in three races this season and left him six shy of breaking Michael Shumacher’s career record of 91 wins. ... Mercedes teammate Valterri Bottas won the first race of the season and is second in the driver standings, five points back. ... Bottas is also the only driver with three podium finishes. ... This race is the first of back-to-back weekend events on the same layout.

Next race: Emirates Formula 1 70th Anniversary Grand Prix, Aug. 9, Silverstone Circuit.

Online: http://www.formula1.com

INDYCAR

Last race: Pole-sitter Josef Newgarden beat Will Power in the second consecutive race at Iowa.

Next race: Honda Indy 200, Aug. 9, Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course, Lexington, Ohio.

Online: http://www.indycar.com

NHRA DRAG RACING

Last event: Rain washed out the final rounds of the Lucas Oil NHRA Summernationals in Indianapolis on July 19. The event will be completed Sept. 3-6.

Next event: NHRA Indy Nationals, Aug. 6-9, Lucas Oil Raceway, Brownsburg, Ind.

Online: http://www.nhra.com

WORLD OF OUTLAWS

The series races at Lernerville Speedway in Sarver, Pennsylvania, on Tuesday and Lincoln Speedway in Abbottstown, Pennsylvania, on Wednesday followed by Thursday-Friday racing at Williams Grove Speedway in Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania.

Online: http://worldofoutlaws.com/sprintcars

More AP auto racing: https://apnews.com/apf-AutoRacing and https://twitter.com/AP