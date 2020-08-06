Last race: Brad Keselowski led a race-best 184 of the 301 laps in New Hampshire and won for the third time this season, the fifth consecutive year he has won at least three races.

Fast facts: Kevin Harvick still leads the point standings, now by 81 over Keselowski and 115 over Denny Hamlin. ... Harvick has finished in the top 10 in 17 of 20 races. ... Hamlin leads all drivers with five victories and Harvick has four. ... Keselowski, the 2012 series champion, has signed a contract extension with Team Penske that covers the 2021 season.

Next race: Go Bowling 235, Sunday, Aug. 16, Daytona International Speedway Road Course

Online: http://www.nascar.com

NASCAR XFINITY SERIES

Henry 180

Site: Elkhart Lake, Wisconsin

Schedule: Saturday, race, noon (NBCSN)

Track: Road America

Race distance: 45 laps, 182.16 miles

Last year: Christopher Bell won after starting 12th

Last race: Brandon Jones surged from seventh to victory at Kansas after an overtime restart, depriving Austin Cindric of a record-tying fourth consecutive victory in the series.

Fast facts: Cindric leads the point standings by just four points over Chase Briscoe with Noah Gragson another 52 points off the pace. ... Briscoe has won a series-high five of 17 races. ... Series regulars have won all but two of the races.

Next race: UNOH 188, Saturday, Aug. 15, Daytona International Speedway Road Course

NASCAR TRUCK SERIES

Henry Ford Health System 200

Site: Brooklyn, Michigan

Schedule: Friday, race, 6 p.m. (FS1)

Track: Michigan International Speedway

Race distance: 100 laps, 200 miles

Last year: Austin Hill won after starting sixth

Last race: Reigning series champion Matt Crafton broke a 67-race winless streak, holding off 19-year-old Christian Eckes to win the second truck race of the weekend at Kansas.

Fast facts: Hill leads the point standings by 43 over Ben Rhodes. ... Series regulars have won only half of the 10 races run so far this season. ... Kyle Busch has won three times in five starts. ... Christian Eckes and Zane Smith share third place, 50 points back.

Next race: NASCAR Gander RV and Outdoors, Sunday, Aug. 19, Daytona International Speedway Road Course

FORMULA ONE

Emirates 70th Anniversary Grand Prix, Aug. 9, Silverstone Circuit.

Site: Silverstone, England

Schedule: Friday, practice, 6 a.m.-7:30 a.m., and 10 a.m..-11:30 a.m.; Saturday, practice, 6 a.m.-7 a.m, and qualifying, 9 a.m.-10 a.m.; Sunday, race, 9:10 a.m. (ESPN)

Track: Silverstone Circuit

Race distance: 52 laps, 190.3 miles.

Last year: Six-time series champion Lewis Hamilton won the lone race at Silverstone.

Last race: Hamilton won his third consecutive race and for the seventh time on the Silvertstone Circuit, beating Max Verstappen by nearly 6 seconds.

Fast facts: Hamilton has opened a 30-point lead on Mercedes teammate Valterri Bottas after four races. Verstappen is another six points off the pace. ... Hamilton’s three consecutive victories have come after Bottas won the season-opener. ... Hamilton has won 16 of the last 27 races overall dating to the last two races of the 2018 season.

Next race: Aramco Gran Premio, Sunday, Aug. 16, Barcelona, Spain

Online: http://www.formula1.com

INDYCAR

Last race: Pole-sitter Josef Newgarden beat Will Power in the second consecutive race at Iowa.

Series note: A doubleheader weekend set for Saturday and Sunday at Mid-Ohio was postponed because of a spike in coronavirus cases throughout the nation.

Next race: Indianapolis 500, Sunday, Aug. 23, Indianapolis Motor Speedway

Online: http://www.indycar.com

NHRA DRAG RACING

NHRA Indy Nationals

Site: Indianapolis

Schedule: Friday, Aug. 7 through Sunday, Aug. 9

Track: Lucas Oil Raceway

Next event: NHRA Southern Nationals, Aug. 28-30, Commerce, Georgia.

Online: http://www.nhra.com

WORLD OF OUTLAWS

The series will race Friday and Saturday at Federated Auto Parts Raceway in Pevely, Missouri

Online: http://worldofoutlaws.com/sprintcars

