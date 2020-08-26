Last race: Kevin Harvick clinched the regular-season series championship at Dover with his series-best seventh victory of the season and the 56th of his career.

Fast facts: Harvick passed Rusty Wallace and tied Kyle Busch for ninth on the career victories list. The clinch also earned him a 15-point bonus for the upcoming playoffs. ... Harvick leads the point standings by 134 over Denny Hamlin and 160 over Brad Keselowski. ... Harvick and Hamlin, who won the first Cup race at Dover, have combined to win more than half of the 25 races run this season.

Next race: Cook Out Southern 500, Sunday, Sept. 6, Darlington Raceway

Online: http://www.nascar.com

NASCAR XFINITY SERIES

Wawa 250

Site: Daytona Beach, Florida

Schedule: Friday, race, 7:30 p.m.

Track: Daytona International Speedway

Race distance: 100 laps, 250 miles

Last year: Ross Chastain won the second traditional race on the 2.5-mile tri-oval after starting fourth.

Last race: Chase Briscoe started from the rear in a backup car, took control with 20 laps to go in the second stage and won the back end of a series doubleheader at Dover.

Fast facts: Briscoe closed to within 62 points of series leader Austin Cindric through 21 races. Noah Gragson is third, 97 points behind. ... Cindric had won five of the past six races before coming up empty in the Dover twin bill. ... Briscoe leads the series with six wins and Cindric has five. Three drivers share third with two wins each. ... There are five races left in the regular season before the 12-team playoffs begin Sept. 26 at Las Vegas.

Next race: Sports Clips Haircuts VFW 200, Saturday, Sept. 5, Darlington Raceway

Online: http://www.nascar.com

NASCAR TRUCK SERIES

CarShield 200

Site: Madison, Illinois

Schedule: Sunday, race, noon

Track: World Wide Technology Raceway at Gateway

Race distance: 160 laps, 200 miles

Last year: Ross Chastain won after starting seventh.

Last race: Zane Smith won for the second time in three races, holding off Matt Crafton and Brett Moffitt after a restart with three laps to go.

Fast facts: Smith moved to within 41 points of series leader Austin Hill after 13 races, with Moffitt another six points back. ... Smith, Sheldon Creed and Grant Enfinger are the only series regulars with multiple victories this year. ... Crafton leads all drivers with seven top-5 finishes, but stands just seventh in points thanks to two finishes of 35th or worse.

Next race: South Carolina Education Lottery 200, Sunday, Sept. 6, Darlington Raceway

Online: http://www.nascar.com

FORMULA ONE

Rolex Belgian Grand Prix

Site: Stavelot, Belgium

Schedule: Friday, practice, 5 a.m.-6:30 a.m. and 9 a.m.-10:30 a.m.; Saturday, practice, 6 a.m.-7 a.m., and qualifying, 9 a.m.-10 a.m.; Sunday, race, 9:10 a.m. (ESPN)

Track: Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps

Race distance: 44 laps, 191.5 miles

Last year: Charles Leclerc won from the pole position

Last race: Lewis Hamilton won the Spanish Grand Prix, his fourth victory of the season.

Fast facts: Hamilton leads Max Verstappen by 37 points with Hamilton’s Mercedes teammate, Valterri Bottas, 43 points back. ... Including the final two races of 2018, Hamilton has won 17 of the last 29 Formula One races. ... He’s now won 88 career races and his 156 podium finishes surpassed Michael Schumacher for the series record.

Next race: Italian Grand Prix, Sunday, Sept. 6, Autodromo Nazionale Monza

Online: http://www.formula1.com

INDYCAR

Bommarito 500 1 and Bommarito 500 2

Site: Madison, Illinois

Schedule: Race 1; Friday, practice, 4:30 p.m.-6 p.m.; Saturday, qualifying, noon-1 p.m, and race, 3 p.m. (NBCSN); Race 2: Sunday, race, 3 p.m. (NBCSN)

Track: World Wide Technology Raceway

Race distance: 200 laps, 250 miles

Last year: Takuma Sato won the lone race after starting fourth.

Last race: Sato won the Indianapolis 500 for the second time in four years.

Fast facts: Sato became the fourth different driver to win in the last four races since Scott Dixon opened the season with three consecutive victories. ... Dixon still leads the points race by 84 over Josef Newgarden through seven races. Patricio O’Ward and Graham Rahal are next, 117 and 121 points off the pace with five more races on the schedule as it currently stands. ... This will be the series’ third doubleheader weekend (Road America, Iowa Speedway).

Next race: IndyCar Harvest GP doubleheader, Oct. 2-3, Indianapolis Motor Speedway

Online: http://www.indycar.com

NHRA DRAG RACING

Next event: The series will return to action Sept. 3-6 for the DENSO Spark Plugs US Nationals at Lucal Oil Speedway, Indianaopolis, Indiana.

Online: http://www.nhra.com

WORLD OF OUTLAWS

Series will race on Saturday at US 36 Raceway in Osborn, Missouri, and on Sunday at I-80 Speedway in Greenwood, Nebraska.

Online: http://worldofoutlaws.com/sprintcars

