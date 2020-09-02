Fast facts: Byron, Cint Bowyer and Matt Benedetti claimed the last three berths in the playoffs, with Benedetti beating seven-time series champion Jimmie Johnson by six points. ... The top 11 of the 16 drivers in the playoffs have won a race this season. ... Kevin Harvick will start the postseason with a 10-point lead over Denny Hamlin and a 28-point lead over Brad Keselowski.

Next race: Federated Auto Parts 400, Sept. 12, Richmond Raceway

Online: http://www.nascar.com

NASCAR XFINITY SERIES

Sport Clips Haircuts VFW 200

Site: Darlington, South Carolina

Schedule: Saturday, race, 12:30 p.m.

Track: Darlington Raceway

Race distance: 147 laps. 200.8 miles

Last year: Cole Custer won from the No. 3 starting position.

Last race: Justin Haley benefitted from a crash by two teammates, race leader A.J. Allmendinger and Ross Chastain, to win at Daytona International Speedway.

Fast facts: Austin Cindric’s lead over Chase Briscoe is 58 points with Chastain another 50 points back. ... Chastain is the only driver in the top seven in points without a victory this season through 22 races. ... There are four more races in the regular season.

Next race: Go Bowling 250, Sept. 11, Richmond Raceway

Online: http://www.nascar.com

NASCAR TRUCK SERIES

South Carolina Education Lottery 200

Site: Darlington, South Carolina

Schedule: Sunday, race, 2 p.m.

Track: Darlington Raceway

Race distance: 147 laps. 200.8 miles

Last year: The series did not race at Darlington in 2019.

Last race: Sheldon Creed held off Brett Moffitt by less than a second to win for the second time in three weeks, this time at World Wide Technology Raceway.

Fast facts: Creed leads series regulars with three victories, but is only fifth in points. Austin Hill leads Zane Smith by 28 points, Moffitt by 33, Ben Rhodes by 66 and Creed by 74 through 14 races. ... There are two races left in the regular season.

Next race: ToyotaCare 250, Sept. 10, Richmond Raceway.

Online: http://www.nascar.com

FORMULA ONE

Italian Grand Prix

Site: Monza, Italy.

Schedule: Friday, practice, 5 a.m.-6:30 a.m. and 9 a.m.-10:30 a.m.; Saturday, practice, 6 a.m.-7 a.m., and qualifying, 9 a.m.-10 a.m.; Sunday, race, 9:10 a.m. (ESPN)

Track: Autodromo Nazionale di Monza

Race distance: 53 laps, 190.8 miles

Last year: Charles Leclerc won after starting on the pole.

Last race: Lewis Hamilton led a 1-2 finish for Mercedes in the Belgian Grand Prix.

Fast facts: Hamilton has won five of the last six races and 18 of the last 30. ... Hamilton’s teammate, Valterri Bottas and Max Verstappen are the only other drivers with a victory this season. Each has won once. ... Hamilton leads Verstappen by 47 points in the driver standings and Bottas by 50.

Next race: Tuscan Grand Prix, Sept. 13, Tuscany, Italy.

Online: http://www.formula1.com

INDYCAR

Last Race: Josef Newgarden won the second half of a weekend doubleheader at World Wide Technology Raceway when a late caution ended the race under a yellow flag.

Next Race: Indycar Harvest GP doubleheader, Oct. 2-3, Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

Online: http://www.indycar.com

NHRA DRAG RACING

Series will race Wednesday-Saturday in the DENSO Spark Plugs US Nationals at Lucal Oil Speedway, Indianapolis, Indiana.

Online: http://www.nhra.com

WORLD OF OUTLAWS

Series will race Friday and Saturday at Huset’s Speedway, Brandon, South Dakota.

Online: http://worldofoutlaws.com/sprintcars

