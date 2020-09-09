Fast facts: Harvick leads Denny Hamlin by 19 points and Joey Logano by 46 points. ... Harvick has finished in the top 10 in 22 of 27 races this year. ... The top nine drivers in the standings have all won a race this season. No. 10, Kyle Busch, hasn’t won since the final race of last season to take the championship.

Next race: Bass Pro Shops Night Race, Sept. 19, Bristol Motor Speedway

Online: http://www.nascar.com

NASCAR XFINITY SERIES

Go Bowling 250

Site: Richmond, Virginia

Schedule: Friday, race 1, 7 p.m. (NBCSN); Saturday, race 2, 2 p.m. (NBCSN)

Track: Richmond Raceway

Race distance: 250 laps, 187.5 miles

Last year: Cole Custer won in the fall and Christopher Bell won in the spring.

Last race: Brandon Jones went from third to first when race leaders Ross Chastain and Denny Hamlin crashed with three laps remaining at Darlington.

Fast facts: The series’ doubleheader weekend will leave just one more race to set the field for the playoffs. ... Austin Cindric leads Chase Briscoe by 54 points and Chastain by 94 points after 23 races. ... Chastain is the only driver in the top eight without a victory.

Next race: Food City 300, Sept. 18, Bristol Motor Speedway

Online: http://www.nascar.com

NASCAR TRUCK SERIES

ToyotaCare 250

Site: Richmond, Virginia

Schedule: Thursday, race, 8 p.m. (FS1)

Track: Richmond Raceway

Race distance: 250 laps, 187.5 miles

Last year: The series hasn’t raced at Richmond since 2005.

Last race: Ben Rhodes became the seventh different winner this season, moving from fourth to first when the three leaders pitted just before an overtime restart.

Fast facts: This is the final race to set the playoff field. ... Austin Hill leads Brett Moffitt by 38 points and Zane Smith by 56. Rhodes is fourth, 63 points off the lead. ... Rhodes’ victory was the third of his career and first since 2018.

Next race: UNOH 200, Sept. 17, Bristol Motor Speedway

Online: http://www.nascar.com

FORMULA ONE

Tuscan Grand Prix

Site: Scarperia e San Piero, Tuscany

Schedule: Friday, practice, 5 a.m-6:30 a.m. and 9 a.m.-10:30 a.m.; Saturday, practice, 6 a.m.-7 a.m., and qualifying, 9 a.m.-10 a.m.; Sunday, race, 9:10 a.m. (ESPN)

Track: Autodromo Internazionale del Mugello

Race distance: 59 laps, 192 miles

Last year: The series did not race here in 2019.

Last race: Pierre Gasly won for the first time in his career at Monza.

Fast facts: Lewis Hamilton leads his Mercedes teammate Valterri Bottas by 47 points and Max Verstappen by 54 points. ... Hamilton finished seventh at Monza after incurring a 10-second stop and go penalty for driving onto pit road when it was closed.

Next race: Russian Grand Prix, Sept. 27, Sochi, Russia.

Online: http://www.formula1.com

INDYCAR

Honda Indy 200 at Mid-Ohio 1-2

Site: Lexington, Ohio

Schedule: Saturday, practice, 10:45 a.m., qualifying, 2 p.m., race 1, 4:30 p.m. (NBCSN); Sunday, qualifying, 10:15 a.m., race 2, 1 p.m. (NBC).

Track: Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course

Race distance: 88 laps, 200 miles

Last year: Scott Dixon won at Mid-Ohio in 2019.

Last Race: Josef Newgarden won the second half of a weekend doubleheader at World Wide Technology Raceway when a late caution ended the race under a yellow flag.

Next Race: Indycar Harvest GP doubleheader, Oct. 2-3, Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

Online: http://www.indycar.com

NHRA DRAG RACING

Last race: Shawn Langdon won in Top Fuel and Jack Beckman won in Funny Car at the DENSO Spark Plugs NHRA US Nationals at Lucas Oil Raceway in Indianapolis.

Next race: AMALIE Motor Oil NHRA Gatornationals, Sept. 27, Gainesville Raceway

Online: http://www.nhra.com

WORLD OF OUTLAWS

Series will race on Friday and Saturday at Dodge City Raceway Park in Dodge City, Kansas.

Online: http://worldofoutlaws.com/sprintcars

