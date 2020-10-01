Fast facts: Kevin Harvick’s lead is just three over Denny Hamlin with Brad Keselowski 45 points back, Martin Truex Jr. 46 back and Joey Logano 50 behind. ... Kurt Busch was 12th in points before his victory at Las Vegas vaulted him to ninth, two points behind his brother, Kyle.

Next race: Bank of America ROVAL 400, Oct. 11, Charlotte Motor Speedway road course.

NASCAR XFINITY SERIES

Ag-Pro 300

Site: Talladega, Alabama

Schedule: Saturday, race, 4:30 p.m. (NBCSN)

Track: Talladega Superspeedway

Race distance: 113 laps, 300 miles

Last year: Tyler Reddick won in April after starting second.

Last race: Chase Briscoe led 164 of 200 laps, swept both stage win and claimed his series-best eighth victory of the season at Las Vegas.

Fast facts: Briscoe leads Austin Cindric by 17 points after the first playoff race with Noah Gragson 34 points back in third. ... Briscoe tied Sam Ard and Jack Ingram as the only drivers to win eight times in the first 27 races of a season.

Next race: Drive for the Cure 250, Oct. 10, Charlotte Motor Speedway road course.

NASCAR TRUCK SERIES

Chevrolet Silverado 250

Site: Talladega, Alabama

Schedule: Saturday, race, 1 p.m. (FX1)

Track: Talladega Superspeedway

Race distance: 94 laps, 250.04 miles

Last year: Spencer Boyd won after starting 25th, the furthest back a winner started all season.

Last race: Austin Hill grabbed the lead on a restart with 39 laps to go and won at Las Vegas.

Fast facts: Sheldon Creed leads the points standings by eight over Brett Moffitt and 13 over Zane Smith. ... Moffitt has yet to win a race but has 12 top-10 finishes in 18 races. Hill leads all drivers with 15 top-10 finishes this season. He is seventh in the standings, 39 points back. ... The playoff field will be reduced to eight after this race.

Next race: Clean Harbors 200, Oct. 17, Kansas Speedway.

FORMULA ONE

Last race: Valterri Bottas won the Russian Grand Prix after a penalty hampered his teammate and series points leader Lewis Hamilton.

Next race: German Grand Prix, Oct. 11, Hockenheim, Germany.

INDYCAR

Indycar Harvest GP Doubleheader

Site: Indianapolis, Indiana

Schedule: Thursday, practice, 2:25 p.m.; qualifying, 6:20 p.m.; Friday, race, 3:30 p.m. (USA Network); Saturday, qualifying, 10:20 a.m.; race, 2:30 p.m. (NBC).

Track: Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course

Race distance: Race 1, 85 laps, 207.3 miles; Race 2, 75 laps, 182.9 miles.

Last year: Simon Pagenaud won the grand prix at Indy after starting eighth.

Last race: Colton Herta won the second race in a doubleheader weekend at Mid-Ohio from the pole position.

Fast facts: Scott Dixon leads 2019 champion Josef Newgarden by 72 points through 11 of 14 scheduled races. ... The course has 14 turns and is 2.439 miles long. ... Three-time Indy 500 winner Helio Castroneves will drive for Arrow McLaren SP as Oliver Askew deals with the effects of a concussion.

Next race: Firestone Grand Prix, Oct 25, St. Petersburg, Florida.

NHRA DRAG RACING

NHRA Midwest Nationals

Site: St. Louis, Missouri.

Schedule: Friday, qualifying; Saturday, qualifying and eliminations; Sunday, eliminations, semifinals and finals.

Track: World Wide Technology Raceway

Next event: AAA NHRA Fall Nationals, Oct. 14, Ennis, Texas.

WORLD OF OUTLAWS

Series will race Friday and Saturday at Williams Grove Speedway, Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania.

