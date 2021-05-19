Fast facts: NASCAR makes its debut at the Texas road course, with all three national series running. ... Denny Hamlin remains the points leader by 101 over William Byron. Three-time winner Martin Truex Jr. is third, 102 behind. ... Fifth-place Kyle Larson is the new leader in laps led with 774. Hamlin is next with 751. ... Bowman is 13th in points with his two victories. He has just three other top 10 finishes. Byron leads all drivers with 11 top-10 finishes. Hamlin and Kevin Harvick each have 10.