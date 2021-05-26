Fast facts: Elliott’s victory was the 12th of his career and sixth on a road course. He has also won five of the last six road course races. ... The victory was the 268th for Hendrick Motorsports, tying the team with Petty Enterprises for the most in Cup Series history. ... Denny Hamlin continues to lead the points standings by 98 over William Byron. Hamlin is the only driver in the top seven not to have won a race this season. ... Elliott became the 11th different winner in 14 races this season.