Fast facts: Verstappen’s victory was his ninth of the season — in 18 races — and 10th in the last 19. The streak has come after he ended an 11-race winless streak. ... He extended his points lead over seven-time champion Hamilton, the race runner-up, to 19 points with four races remaining. ... Verstappen has led 569 laps this season. Hamilton is next with 154.
Next race: Nov. 21, Losail, Qatar.
Online: http://www.formula1.com
NASCAR CUP SERIES
Last race: Kyle Larson completed a dominating 10-win season by holding off Martin Truex Jr. for his first championship.
Next race: Feb. 20, Daytona Beach, Florida.
NASCAR XFINITY SERIES
Last race: Daniel Hemric made the first victory of his career a monumental one, beating reigning champion Austin Cindric to win the championship.
Next race: Feb. 19, Daytona Beach, Florida.
NASCAR TRUCK SERIES
Last race: Ben Rhodes won his first series championship.
Next race: Feb. 18, Daytona Beach, Florida.
INDYCAR
Last race: Colton Herta won the season finale at Long Beach, California, as Alex Palou wrapped up the series championship.
Next race: Feb. 27, St. Petersburg, Florida.
Online: http://www.indycar.com
NHRA DRAG RACING
Last event: Steve Torrence won in Top Fuel and Cruz Pedregon won in Funny Car in Las Vegas.
Next event: Nov. 11-14, NHRA Finals, Pomona, California.
Online: http://www.nhra.com
WORLD OF OUTLAWS
Next events: Feb. 10-12, Barberville, Florida.
___
More AP auto racing: https://apnews.com/hub/auto-racing and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports