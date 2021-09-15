Fast facts: Only one race remains before the 12-driver field is set for the playoffs. ... Gragson’s consecutive victories are his first two of the season. ... A.J. Allmendinger’s points lead over defending series champion Austin Cindric went from one point to five. Justin Allgaier is third, 121 behind. ... Nine drivers racing primarily in the series have victories this season. Allmendinger’s three wins tie him with Ty Gibbs for second-most, trailing only Cindric with five. Gibbs is not eligible for the playoffs, having made just 13 starts this season.