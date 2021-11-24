NASCAR CUP SERIES
Last race: Kyle Larson completed a dominating 10-win season by holding off Martin Truex Jr. for his first championship.
Next race: Feb. 20, Daytona Beach, Florida.
Online: https://www.nascar.com/
NASCAR XFINITY SERIES
Last race: Daniel Hemric made the first victory of his career a good one, beating reigning champion Austin Cindric to win the championship.
Next race: Feb. 19, Daytona Beach, Florida.
NASCAR TRUCK SERIES
Last race: Ben Rhodes won his first series championship.
Next race: Feb. 18, Daytona Beach, Florida.
INDYCAR
Last race: Colton Herta won the season finale at Long Beach, California, as Alex Palou wrapped up the series championship.
Next race: Feb. 27, St. Petersburg, Florida.
Online: http://www.indycar.com
NHRA DRAG RACING
Last event: Steve Torrense won the Top Fuel championship and Bob Tasca III won the Funny Car title in the Auto Club NHRA Nationals.
Next event: Feb. 17-20, Pomona, California.
Online: http://www.nhra.com
WORLD OF OUTLAWS
Next event: Feb. 10-12, Barberville, Florida.
___
