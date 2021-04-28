Fast facts: Busch’s team has won four consecutive series races with Busch (Atlanta) and Martin Truex Jr. (Bristol) also making it to victory lane. ... Nemechek leads Ben Rhodes, the series’ other two-time winner, by 20 points in the standings with defending series champion Sheldon Creed 54 behind, Hill 74 behind and three-time series champion Matt Crafton 80 back. ... Nemechek has led a series-best 257 laps. Seventh-place Grant Enfinger is next with 86. ... Creed and Crafton are the only drivers to have finished on the lead lap in all six races.