Next race: Nov. 7, Avondale, Arizona.
NASCAR XFINITY SERIES
Dead on Tools 250
Site: Martinsville, Virginia.
Schedule: Saturday, race, 6 p.m.
Track: Martinsville Speedway.
Race distance: 250 laps, 131.5 miles.
Last year: Virginia native Harrison Burton won after starting 10th.
Last race: At Kansas, rookie Ty Gibbs grabbed his fourth victory of the season.
Fast facts: This race will determine the four drivers eligible for the series championship in the season finale. ... Austin Cindric and A.J. Allmendinger are tied in points with Justin Allgaier 38 points back and Daniel Hemric 40 behind. Justin Haley is 47 back. ... Hemric leads all drivers with 29 lead-lap finishes in 31 races.
Next race: Nov. 6, Avondale, Arizona.
NASCAR TRUCK SERIES
United Rentals 200
Site: Martinsville, Virginia.
Schedule: Saturday, race, 1 p.m.
Track: Martinsville Speedway.
Race distance: 200 laps, 105.2 miles.
Last year: Grant Enfinger won after starting eighth.
Last race: At Talladega, Tate Fogelman won for the first time in 46 career starts.
Fast facts: This race will determine the four drivers eligible for the series championship in the season finale. ... John Hunter Nemechek was the only one of eight championship contenders to finish in the top 10 as many of the others were caught up in accidents. ... Nemechek leads Ben Rhodes by a single point in the standings with three-time champion Matt Crafton 26 points back.
Next race: Nov. 5, Avondale, Arizona.
FORMULA ONE
Last race: Max Verstappen outran seven-time series champion Lewis Hamilton in Texas and claimed his series-high eighth victory of the year.
Next race: Nov. 7, Mexico City.
Online: http://www.formula1.com
INDYCAR
Last race: Colton Herta won the season finale at Long Beach, California, as Alex Palou wrapped up the series championship.
Next race: Feb. 27, St. Petersburg, Florida.
Online: http://www.nhra.com
WORLD OF OUTLAWS
Next events: Oct. 29, Lawton, Oklahoma; Oct. 30, Mesquite, Texas
___
More AP auto racing: https://apnews.com/hub/auto-racing and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports